Guaranteed Rate Selects Reggora Platform to Modernize Appraisal Operations

Reggora's platform leverages algorithmic appraisal ordering, configurable workflow automation, and robust integrations to deliver efficiency and agility across the entire appraisal process. Guaranteed Rate will work with Reggora to integrate across its industry-leading proprietary technology, allowing the customer and Guaranteed Rate staff unparalleled visibility to the appraisal throughout the lifecycle and ensuring the right people get the right information at the right time.

"Reggora shares our vision of creating the digital mortgage experience of the future, and we believe that Reggora will play a critical role in modernizing our appraisal operations," says Paul Anastos, Chief Innovation Officer of Guaranteed Rate, "The improved efficiency, access, and ease of use will truly be a game changer for our production team and customers."

"Guaranteed Rate holds its technology partners to the same standards that their industry-leading proprietary technology is held to, and we're proud to have passed their vetting and selection process," said Brian Zitin, CEO and Co-founder of Reggora. "Building on the success we've achieved over time with our current customers, we're excited to see Reggora's innovative solutions reaching further as we create the future of modern appraisal."

Reggora's mission is to make two-day appraisal turn times a reality. Of course, the company recognizes that achieving this reality while maintaining appraisal quality will take more than just technology. Read about the company's vision for the future of valuation here .

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have more than 10,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $73 billion in loans in 2020 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose SM technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

About Reggora

Reggora is driving appraisal innovation with a modern, two-sided platform for mortgage lenders and appraisal vendors. Through advanced and configurable workflows, Reggora streamlines the entire appraisal process for everyone involved, while improving the overall borrower experience. Lenders and appraisers benefit from payment processing, automatic appraisal ordering, rule-based reviews, appraisal delivery, status updates, and more, creating unprecedented operational efficiency.

Media Relations Contacts

Lindsey Flynn

339.222.1434

[email protected]

Alyson Austin

Gaffney Austin LLC

949.403.0484

[email protected]

SOURCE Reggora

Related Links

https://www.reggora.com/

