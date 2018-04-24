Guaranteed Rate Selects Total Expert as Technology Partner for Innovative New Marketing Platform

"As part of Guaranteed Rate's commitment to leading the industry in innovation, we selected Total Expert as a partner who most closely aligns with our needs and vision for the future," said Chief Operating Officer Nikolaos Athanasiou of Guaranteed Rate. "Total Expert demonstrated its ability to scale to our needs, allowing us to customize our existing best-in-class technology platform. This streamlines the process for our loan officers to make it easier to build their brand and generate more business."

Total Expert, the first modern enterprise sales and marketing technology platform built to meet the unique needs of mortgage lenders, banks and financial institutions, will empower Guaranteed Rate's nearly 1,500 loan officers across the country to manage and communicate with their customers and referral partners, while maintaining company brand standards and regulatory requirements.

"Guaranteed Rate has been recognized by numerous publications for being a leader in technology, which demonstrates the company's ability to be agile and innovative – two words we use to describe Total Expert. We're pleased that our shared vision has translated into a strong partnership," said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert.

ABOUT GUARANTEED RATE

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has approximately 210 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded nearly $19 billion in loans in 2017 alone. The company has become the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing the world's first Digital Mortgage technology and offering low rate, low fee mortgages through an easy-to-understand process and unparalleled customer service. Guaranteed Rate won an American Business Award for its Digital Mortgage technology in 2016, ranked No. 1 in Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders 2016, was chosen as Top Lender 2016 and 2017 by Chicago Agent magazine, made the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list seven of the past eight years, and was named Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

ABOUT TOTAL EXPERT

Eight of the top 15 mortgage lenders in the country put their confidence in Total Expert. Total Expert Inc. provides the first modern, web based, enterprise-level marketing and sales software solution built specifically for mortgage and financial services. Marketing, compliance, and sales are aligned in a single system of record with tools including marketing, co-marketing and CRM. Every marketing asset ever created, downloaded, or deployed is tracked with on-demand audit level reporting. The highly flexible, profile-based architecture provides precise permission controls and hierarchy settings for endless custom reporting and analytics options based on the unique preferences of the organization. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

