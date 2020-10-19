Guaranteed Rate Signs on as Title Sponsor of 2020 Skate America

"This year's event will be unlike any other Skate America in history and we are thrilled to partner with Guaranteed Rate for 2020 Skate America," U.S. Figure Skating Executive Director David Raith said. "As the first major figure skating event in the World since last February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire world will be watching and we couldn't ask for a better partner to help make the event happen."

The first stop of the annual International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series, 2020 Guaranteed Rate Skate America will feature the best skaters across four disciplines that reside and train in the United States. The event will be headlined by the United States' two-time reigning World champion Nathan Chen, Olympian Bradie Tennell, reigning U.S. pairs champions Alexa Knierim with her new partner Brandon Frazier, and reigning Skate America ice dance champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. Past Skate America titlists include Chen, five-time World champion and two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan, and Olympic champions Kristi Yamaguchi, Scott Hamilton, Evan Lysacek, and Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

"We're thrilled to partner with U.S. Figure Skating for what should be an incredible competition," said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat. "We're looking forward to bringing Skate America to fans across the country as these world-class athletes take the ice."

Guaranteed Rate Inc. is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., it has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Guaranteed Rate will have a robust presence during coverage of Skate America on NBC and NBCSN.

Coverage of 2020 Guaranteed Rate Skate America kicks off in primetime on NBCSN on Friday, Oct. 23 (8 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET), continues on NBC on Saturday, Oct. 24 (3-6 p.m. ET) and concludes in primetime on Saturday, Oct. 24 (9 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET) back on NBCSN. The entire event will also be available live and on-demand on NBC Universal's digital streaming platform Peacock Premium.

A full schedule of coverage of 2020 Guaranteed Rate Skate America on NBCUniversal and NBC Universal's Peacock is available here.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 8.000 employees in over 700 offices across the U.S. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Inc. is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States funding $37 billion in 2019. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the companies have earned honors and awards including: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Streamline Refinance by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.

About U.S. Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating is the national governing body for the sport of figure skating in the United States as recognized by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the International Skating Union. U.S. Figure Skating is comprised of more than 601 member clubs, collegiate clubs, school-affiliated clubs and more than 1,000 registered Learn to Skate USA programs representing more than 186,038 members. U.S. Figure Skating is charged with the development of the sport on all levels within the United States including athletes, officials, sanctioning of events and exhibitions, and establishing the rules and guidelines by which the sport is governed.

