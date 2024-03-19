Guaranteed Rate Welcomes Back Eric Burba as Regional Manager in Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, the nation's second largest retail mortgage company, is proud to announce the return of Eric Burba as Regional Manager and Ambassador of Good Vibes in Jackson, Wyoming, further solidifying the company's commitment to excellence and growth in the mortgage industry.

Eric Burba | Guaranteed Rate

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Eric back on our Guaranteed Rate Team," said Todd Heaton, Divisional Manager at Guaranteed Rate. "As a top 1% originator in America, we could not be more excited to work and grow with Eric. His enthusiasm for the business is contagious, and he is a consummate professional."

Burba's journey with Guaranteed Rate began in 2003 at the company's Chicago headquarters. Mentored by the company's top producers, he honed his skills and became an integral part of the sales team, working alongside some of the nation's top loan originators.

"I couldn't be happier to be back with the #1 platform for loan originators to grow their business," said Burba. "Guaranteed Rate has the best technology and people in the industry."

Burba's accomplishments speak volumes about his expertise in the field. Throughout his career, he has helped thousands of consumers and real estate professionals secure home financing totaling nearly $1 Billion in loans. He has been recognized by Scotsman Guide and Mortgage Executive Magazine as being in the Top 1% of all originators in the country for his closed loan volume, and as the #1 Mortgage lender in the state of Wyoming. Additionally, Burba has been honored by Guaranteed Rate as both a Presidents Club and Chairman's Club level producer.

"Coming back was an easy move for me, as CEO Victor Ciardelli and the entire team welcomed me back with open arms," Burba added. "I immediately felt energized by being back home at GR and feel truly supported by a team that makes me want to wake up and succeed every day."

To learn more, visit rate.com.

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S. with over 850 branches across the U.S. serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Best Mortgage Lender for First Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ in 2020, digital mortgage platform MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; The most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate