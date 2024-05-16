Guaranteed Rate's "Break the Bank" Campaign Aims to Raise $500,000 for Military Nonprofits

The company ramps up its commitment to the military community with a sustaining show of financial support

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the United States, launched its "Break the Bank" campaign, a large-scale fundraising effort supporting nine military-focused nonprofits nationwide. Coinciding with Military Appreciation Month, this initiative underscores Guaranteed Rate's deep commitment to the military community and aims to raise $500,000, with the company matching donations 2:1 up to $350,000.

Donate to "Break the Bank."

During this week-long campaign, from May 15 to May 22, 2024, Guaranteed Rate employees and the wider community will unite to support organizations that provide essential services to military members, veterans, and their families. These grassroots nonprofits – from the longstanding to the hands-on upstart – include the Blinded Veterans Association, Fisher House Foundation, Hiring Our Heroes, Operation Deploy Your Dress, Operation Healing Forces, Operation Gratitude, Operation Homefront, Team Red, White & Blue, and Veterans Future Foundation, each offering unique programs from housing and rehabilitation to employment and therapeutic retreats.

"Supporting our military heroes goes beyond recognition; it's about making a tangible daily impact in their lives. Through 'Break the Bank,' we're not just raising funds—we're rallying our community to ensure that those in the military community receive the resources and support they deserve. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to those who have served, providing more than just financial assistance but a foundation for long-term stability and success," said Yvonne Coombes, Director of Military Outreach for Guaranteed Rate.

The campaign will conclude with a symbolic "breaking the bank" event, in which participants smash piggy banks as a celebratory gesture of reaching the fundraising goal. This event will be captured and shared as part of a more extensive media campaign to promote the cause further.

In conjunction with Military Appreciation Month earlier this week, Guaranteed Rate proudly recognized Jennifer Beeston for achieving the #1 ranking among VA Loan Originators in the Scotsman Guide —the first woman to ever secure this position. Beeston and Coombes and all leaders and teams competing to raise funds will bring their flair to the raise, deploying 100s of piggybanks to promote the event on social media. "We've even got a pig deploying out of an installation in Texas," said Coombes.

"We are deeply proud to support our nation's heroes through the 'Break the Bank' campaign," said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Guaranteed Rate. "Our goal is to raise funds and increase awareness about the critical services these outstanding organizations provide. We are committed to substantially impacting and fostering long-term relationships with these groups."

For more information on how to participate or donate, please visit the donation page or contact Guaranteed Rate at [email protected].

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S. with over 850 branches across the U.S. serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ in 2020, digital mortgage platform MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; The most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate