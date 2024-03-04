Guaranteed Rate's Kasey Marty Honored as a HousingWire 2024 Finance Leader

CHICAGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, the second largest retail mortgage lender in the country, proudly congratulates Kasey Marty, Executive Vice President of Secondary Marketing, for being recognized as a 2024 HousingWire Finance Leader.

The prestigious 2024 Finance Leaders award acknowledges top finance executives who are driving financial performance, expanding margins, improving liquidity and helping their businesses access the capital markets.

Kasey Marty, Executive Vice President of Secondary Marketing at Guaranteed Rate

"Even the best business operators, innovators and entrepreneurs have no chance at winning or growing without creative, diligent and strategic financial management and execution," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "The executives recognized in the 2024 HousingWire Finance Leaders program represent the strategic finance leaders that unlock and empower progress. They navigate capital markets, execute strategic growth initiatives and facilitate accretive M&A deals. The 2024 Finance Leaders exemplify excellence."

HousingWire named Kasey a Finance Leader for his ability to embrace change and continually rising to the challenges of our industry's everchanging landscape. Marty has grit and thinks big by proposing thoughtful, creating solutions while demanding excellence from his team. He is a leader who holds himself and others accountable while ensuring the company is always putting members first.

"For two decades, Kasey has been instrumental in Guaranteed Rate's growth and success in becoming the second largest retail lender in the country," said Nik Athanasiou, Chief Operating Officer of Guaranteed Rate. "His ability to excel and adapt in our industry's ever-changing landscape truly sets him apart. This recognition is a testament to Kasey's exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication."

Beginning his professional journey as a successful loan originator in the mortgage industry, Marty has emerged as a pivotal force propelling the company's evolution and success as it became one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States.

