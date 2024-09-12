Guard Home Warranty Expands Nationally, Now Servicing 49 States

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guard Home Warranty, one of the fastest-growing home warranty companies in the United States, is excited to announce its recent national expansion. The company now operates in every state except California, offering its comprehensive home protection plans to millions of homeowners nationwide. This expansion is a significant milestone in the company's growth and positions Guard Home Warranty as a leader in the home warranty industry.

"Our expansion into 49 states is a reflection of the trust homeowners have placed in us," said Sergey Spisovskiy, CEO of Guard Home Warranty. "We are committed to providing homeowners with exceptional protection for their appliances and home systems, offering fast claims processing, and giving them the freedom to choose their own contractors. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on maintaining the high level of service and reliability that has defined our success."

Founded in 2018, Guard Home Warranty has quickly risen to prominence by offering homeowners an unparalleled combination of value and flexibility. Key benefits that have contributed to the company's rapid growth include:

Choose your own contractor : Homeowners are not limited to a network but can select their own trusted professionals for repairs.

: Homeowners are not limited to a network but can select their own trusted professionals for repairs. Industry-leading claim turnaround time : Guard Home Warranty is known for processing claims faster than many competitors.

: Guard Home Warranty is known for processing claims faster than many competitors. $25,000 in aggregate coverage : This robust coverage provides financial protection for homeowners, reducing the stress of expensive repairs.

: This robust coverage provides financial protection for homeowners, reducing the stress of expensive repairs. No service claim fee unless approved : A significant cost-saving feature that sets Guard apart from other home warranty providers.

: A significant cost-saving feature that sets Guard apart from other home warranty providers. Free listing policy: For homeowners selling their homes, this feature ensures coverage continues during the sales process.

Guard Home Warranty is also proud to hold an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), reflecting its dedication to customer satisfaction and trustworthiness.

Homeowners can choose from three main coverage plans:

Appliance Package : Coverage for major household appliances like refrigerators, washers, and dryers.

: Coverage for major household appliances like refrigerators, washers, and dryers. Systems Package : Protection for vital home systems including HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems.

: Protection for vital home systems including HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems. VIP Package: A comprehensive plan that combines coverage for both appliances and home systems, offering maximum peace of mind.

Additionally, Guard Home Warranty offers optional coverage for items like pools, spas, and septic systems, allowing homeowners to customize their plans based on their specific needs.

As Guard Home Warranty continues its upward trajectory, Spisovskiy emphasized that the company's core mission remains the same: "We strive to provide our customers with affordable and flexible solutions to protect their homes."

For more information on Guard Home Warranty's plans and services, visit www.guardhomewarranty.com or contact their customer support at 1-800-600-5129.

About Guard Home Warranty:

Guard Home Warranty provides home warranty services across 49 states, offering protection against costly repairs and replacements of home systems and appliances. Headquartered in Warrenville, IL, the company is accredited by the BBB with an A rating and is known for its industry-leading claims turnaround times and flexible coverage options.

Media Contact:

Sergey Spisovskiy

CEO, Guard Home Warranty

1-800-600-5129

[email protected]

SOURCE Guard Home Warranty