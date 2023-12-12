Guard Your Card: The New York StateWide Senior Action Council's "Medicare Fraud of the Month"

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in New York State, today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for December, advising seniors to "Guard Your Card," as Scammers will use various tactics to trick individuals into revealing their Medicare information.

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), the definitive resource for New York State's senior citizens and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

"In 2018, Medicare removed Social Security numbers from all Medicare cards. This aimed to protect your sensitive information, but unfortunately, scammers find new ways to exploit beneficiaries. A Medicare card is a paper card with a blue banner on top, a white middle section, and a red banner at the bottom and there are no plans for further updates," explained Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of StateWide.

Some tactics Scammers may use to obtain your Medicare information:

You need to obtain a new plastic Medicare card. It's a new year, you need a new card.

Medicare is transitioning to a card with a chip in it or a new black and white card.

Requesting your Medicare number to check if you've received the new card or to verify your current one.

Alvarez added, "We have received reports of Scammers falsely representing a Medicare representative to obtain confidential information. Protect yourselves and loved ones by sharing these proactive steps you can take to safeguard yourself against these scams."

Remember, "Guard Your Card:"

Avoid Unknown Calls: Do not answer calls from numbers you do not recognize. Scammers often use caller ID spoofing to appear legitimate.

Guard Your Medicare Number: Never confirm your Medicare number or answer "Yes" to any unsolicited questions.

Treat it Like a Credit Card: Protect your Medicare card and number like you would your credit card. Do not share it, laminate it, make copies, or allow others to copy it.

Seniors or their caregivers can report Medicare Card Scams by calling the NYS Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-333-4374. Make sure you have any information relating to the violation including the name of the person you spoke to, date, and any other details about the incident.

Seniors can also call an Outreach Counselor for a free and confidential appointment to discuss their situation and review plan options. The New York StateWide Senior Action Council can assist with Medicare questions, plan comparisons, appeals and billing issues, Medicare Fraud, and Patient's Rights by calling StateWide at 800-333-4374 for free.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs taxpayers over $60 billion dollars nationally per year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide announced its Fraud of the Month program in 2022 to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

SOURCE New York StateWide Senior Action Council, Inc.