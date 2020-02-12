Guard Your Galaxy S20 with New OtterBox Cases

"Samsung's innovations are amongst the greatest in the world. Featuring the redesigned Galaxy camera with 8K video technology and Space Zoom, these devices will be with you on every adventure," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox cases enable you to take Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with you wherever you go and capture every memory without pause."

OtterBox cases for the new Galaxy devices come in a wide variety of styles - from slim and stylish to tough and rugged:

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series , available for the first time for Galaxy devices, combines the fun and function of an integrated PopSocket grip with the trusted case protection of the slim OtterBox Symmetry Series. The PopGrip lays flush with the case when not in use and is swappable to match every mood.

Symmetry Series offers slim, stylish protection for Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra with new color and graphic options. Symmetry Series slides easily in and out of pockets and purses and shows off the sleek design of the phone.

Commuter Series has you covered with protection against dust, drops and bumps. The hard-outer shell and soft inner slipcover ensure that life with Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra on the go is always protected.

Defender Series for Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 provides multi-layer defense against drops and bumps with included port covers to keep dust and debris out. Defender Series Pro adds an extra layer of defense with anti-microbial technology built into the case to defend against common germs.

Symmetry Series Flex for the Galaxy Z Flip is brand new to the OtterBox case line-up. This case allows the foldable phone to maintain its sleek profile and flexible functions. Symmetry Series Flex has a two-piece form while folded and fits together seamlessly when the device is opened.

OtterBox cases have a limited lifetime warranty and are available now at otterbox.com for Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra and coming soon for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

