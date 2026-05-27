Guarda Best Crypto Wallet Supports Over 1 Million Assets Across 60-Plus Blockchain Networks

Guarda Wallet strengthens its position as a leading non-custodial solution, offering users full control over their crypto assets with built-in exchange and staking features.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guarda Best Crypto Wallet announces expanded multi-chain support, now covering 60+ blockchain networks and +1 million digital assets — reinforcing its standing as one of the most versatile non-custodial wallets available today.

Unlike custodial platforms, Guarda gives users complete ownership of their private keys. No third party holds funds. No account required to get started. This model directly addresses growing user concerns around exchange collapses and asset freezes.

"Crypto users have learned the hard way that not your keys means not your coins," said Guarda. "We built Guarda to give people real ownership — with the convenience they actually expect from a modern wallet."

Key features include support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and hundreds of additional networks; built-in token swap; staking for 10+ assets; and availability across web, desktop, and mobile platforms.

Guarda is a non-custodial multi-currency crypto wallet available on web, desktop, iOS, and Android. Supporting 60+ blockchains and +1 million assets, Guarda enables secure storage, exchange, and staking without surrendering custody of private keys.

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SOURCE Guarda