Guarda Goes for a Stable Fiat On-Ramp

Guarda Expands Fiat Access with Onramper Integration

LISBOA, Portugal, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital asset industry is being reshaped by the launch of the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. As the transition period ends, licensed Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs) are preparing for higher onboarding volumes. Some providers are even reducing or discontinuing services in certain markets.

New account Wallet page

The context is just adding to the existing challenge. Self-custody gives users control over their private keys, but fiat purchases still rely on third-party payment infrastructure, regional availability, and regulatory requirements. A single provider cannot support every country, payment method, or compliance scenario. When that provider updates its services or temporarily pauses operations, users can lose access to the purchase flow completely.

Guarda has worked on making the fiat onboarding more stable. That's why in 2026, Guarda Crypto Wallet integrated Onramper, a fiat on-ramp aggregator that connects users with multiple purchase services through a single interface.

Reducing Dependence on a Single Provider

Previously, fiat purchases in Guarda were limited by the capabilities of an individual payment provider. If it did not support a user's country, preferred payment method, or current compliance requirements, it was impossible for the user to buy tokens. With Onramper, Guarda users have multiple fiat providers within one purchase flow. This creates a more stable onboarding experience even as payment services adapt to changing regulatory environments.

Onramper in Guarda expands access by

Supporting more countries and regions,

A wider range of payment methods, including improved coverage for Apple Pay and iOS users,

Reducing downtime through alternative providers,

Different purchase limits,

An overall smoother onboarding experience.

How Provider Selection Works

When a user starts a fiat purchase, Onramper automatically evaluates available providers based on country of residence, fiat currency of choice, targeted crypto, payment methods, and transaction amount.

The system presents the options that match the transaction for users to compare and continue with the purchase via one that matches their needs best. Each provider still maintains its own compliance requirements, so KYC procedures, approvals, limits, and processing times may differ.

The Purchase Flow

The updated purchase process remains straightforward.

Select the cryptocurrency and purchase amount in Guarda Wallet . Choose the preferred fiat currency. Onramper displays the available providers for your location and payment preferences. Compare available payment methods, limits, estimated processing times, and rates. Complete any required verification with the selected provider. Finish the purchase and receive cryptocurrency directly in the Guarda Wallet .

About Guarda Wallet

Guarda Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet supporting more than 1 million digital assets across 70+ blockchain networks. Users retain full control of their private keys while accessing storage, transfers, staking, and asset management through desktop crypto wallet, mobile, web, and browser extension applications.

By integrating Onramper, Guarda continues to strengthen the reliability of its fiat onboarding experience. As regulatory requirements continue to evolve, access to multiple fiat providers makes cryptocurrency purchases more stable, flexible, and resilient for Guarda users across different countries and payment environments.

Media Contact

Alexandra Brezinskaya

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SOURCE Guarda Wallet