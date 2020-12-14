Guardant Health AMEA Wins Frost & Sullivan's Market Leadership Award for Liquid Biopsy in Precision Oncology in Asia, Middle East and Africa

Guardant Health AMEA is breaking boundaries in advanced cancer diagnostics beyond invasive tissue biopsies, which are considered globally as the standard of care. Available in 41 countries across AMEA, the company's Guardant360 test provides quick and accurate comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) information from a simple blood draw in seven days upon sample receipt in the laboratory.

"This Frost & Sullivan Market Leadership award is an excellent tribute to my team's concerted efforts in advocating the Guardant360 test in Asia, Middle East and Africa. I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge all the oncologists who have been ordering our test, our channel partners for their steadfast support and most importantly, the patients who have made Guardant360 their liquid biopsy of choice," said Simranjit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Guardant Health AMEA.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Guardant Health's companion diagnostic, the Guardant360® CDx test, for comprehensive tumor mutation profiling across all solid cancers, making it the first comprehensive liquid biopsy to receive U.S. FDA approval.

"Guardant Health AMEA is at the forefront of precision oncology. The Guardant360 test is providing CGP information across all solid cancers, while most competing liquid biopsies only focus on single or selected cancer genes. The company's patient-centric approach proactively addressed challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, such as hospitals facing difficulties in scheduling tissue biopsies. In many such instances, Guardant Health AMEA provides mobile phlebotomy services to cancer patients who are vulnerable to infection and assures undisrupted, on-time test report deliveries so that patients can start treatment without delay. Essentially, the Guardant360 test provides oncologists with CGP information that allows oncologists to see the most current profile of their patient's cancer, prescribe appropriate precision medicine, and recommend targeted treatment," said Supriya Lala, Best Practices Analyst from Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan confers this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value under the Best Practices category. Attaining loyal customers that become brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position.

Frost & Sullivan presents the Market Leadership Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91-20 6718 9725

E: [email protected]

About Guardant Health AMEA

Guardant Health AMEA is a joint venture between SoftBank and Guardant Health, Inc., a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform is designed to leverage its capabilities in technology, clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs.

In pursuit of its goal to manage cancer across all stages of the disease, Guardant Health has launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its LUNAR development programs for recurrence and early detection. Since its launch in 2014, Guardant360 has been ordered by more than 7,000 oncologists and over 60 biopharmaceutical companies. Visit us online at www.guardanthealthamea.com.

For media queries, please contact:

Prakash Raja

[email protected]

www.guardanthealthamea.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan