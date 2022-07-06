Guardant Health and Adicon announce strategic partnership to offer comprehensive genomic profiling tests to accelerate development of new cancer therapies in China

Collaboration will provide biopharmaceutical companies access to Guardant Health's broad portfolio of cancer tests to help advance drug development programs and their clinical trials

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, and Adicon Holdings Limited, a leading independent clinical laboratory company based in China, today announced a strategic partnership to offer Guardant Health's comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) tests to biopharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials in China.

As part of the relationship, Guardant Health will license to Adicon its industry-leading liquid biopsy technology, including the Guardant360® and GuardantOMNITM tests, and the Guardant360 TissueNextTM tissue-based biopsy for patients with any solid cancerous tumor. These tests help researchers identify patients whose cancer has the right molecular profile for their clinical programs, streamlining patient screening and clinical trial enrollment, and also providing insights into patient response, tumor evolution and resistance. In addition, Guardant RevealTM, the first blood-only test that detects residual disease and monitors for cancer recurrence, will be offered to biopharmaceutical companies for early-stage cancer research and development.

"Our partnership with Adicon marks another important milestone for Guardant Health, and we are excited to bring our comprehensive genomic profiling tests and services to researchers in China," said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health co-CEO. "With Adicon's extensive expertise in clinical laboratory services, we believe they are the ideal partner to help biopharmaceutical companies bring the next generation of cancer therapies to patients in the region."

In 2020, over 4.5 million people in China were diagnosed with cancer, and there were over 3 million cancer-related deaths, making cancer the leading cause of death in the country. The most prevalent cancer types among men and women in China include lung (18%), colorectal (12%) and stomach (11%).[1], [2]

"We are very excited to be partnering with Guardant Health, a global leader in CGP testing, to bring a world-class testing platform to China. It transforms Adicon's ability to serve biopharmaceutical customers and beyond. We are very committed to working with Guardant, our customers, as well as other stakeholders to bring the best novel therapies to Chinese patients," said Ling Yang, chairwoman of Adicon Holdings Limited.

"Increasing incidence rates have made cancer a high priority in China and have led to a rising number of clinical trials in the region," said Lawrence Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Adicon Holdings Limited. "With our CAP accredited laboratory in Shanghai, we are delighted to partner with Guardant Health to make its cancer tests available for biopharmaceutical partners in China."

