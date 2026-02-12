Guardant Health Launches Community Colorectal Cancer Screening Grant Program in Recognition of CRC Awareness Month, Applications Now Open

Patient and Public Health Groups Invited to Apply for Up to 100 Shield Colorectal Cancer Blood Tests to Support Community Screening Events and Educational Outreach in March

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Awareness Month in March, Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the launch of its Community Colorectal Cancer Screening Grant Program, designed to support community-led efforts to expand access to colorectal cancer screening throughout March.

As part of the grant program, Guardant Health will provide selected patient advocacy, non-profit, public health and health-adjacent organizations with up to 100 Shield tests per organization to support efforts to increase screening participation, including community health fairs, screening events and awareness month programming and educational outreach. All Shield tests will be provided at no cost to the patient or participating organization.

Shield is the first and only blood test approved by the FDA as a primary screening option for CRC for adults age 45 and older at average risk, offering patients a more pleasant and convenient option for screening by overcoming barriers associated with other screening methods.

Colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths nationwide, yet it is highly preventable through recommended screening. Guardant's grant program reflects the company's commitment to removing barriers to screening – particularly in underserved and underscreened communities – and supporting community partners who are on the front lines of improving access to screening.

Organizations with strong community and health outreach are encouraged to apply. Groups interested in participating should review the Request for Proposals (RFP) and complete the application form available here. Applications are due by February 17, 2026 (midnight PST), and approval notifications will be sent via e-mail on February 20, 2026.

For questions about the application process, contact [email protected].

About Shield

Shield is a methylation partitioning cell-free DNA (mp-cfDNA) non-invasive, blood-based screening test that detects alterations associated with colorectal cancer in the blood. It is intended as a screening test for individuals at average risk for the disease, age 45 or older, and is not intended for individuals at high risk for colorectal cancer. The Shield test can be considered in a manner similar to guideline-recommended non-invasive CRC screening options and can be completed during any healthcare visit. A positive Shield result raises concern for the presence of colorectal cancer or advanced adenoma and the patient should be referred for colonoscopy evaluation.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Guardant Health Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health's liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health's financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

