Guardant Health Selects Rafay Systems to Streamline Kubernetes Operations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America -- Rafay Systems , the leading platform for Kubernetes Operations , announced today that Guardant Health has selected and deployed Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform in production to manage and maintain always-on availability of the medical research team's high-compute analytics applications.

Guardant's high-performance computing (HPC) solution analyzes biological samples from clinics and laboratories for oncology research. Guardant's HPC analytical service combines healthcare research and clinical data with developers' algorithms, and requires the most stringent internal service level availability. Given the critical nature of the team's research, it is imperative that the HPC never go down. If it fails, the company delays critical oncology learnings that have the potential to save lives.

Given Guardant Health's prior experience with managing the complexity of Kubernetes, the DevOps/SRE team knew exactly what it needed to streamline Kubernetes operations and ensure mission-critical availability of its HPC solution. After evaluating multiple vendors, Guardant Health selected Rafay as its partner for Kubernetes operations. Rafay was the only vendor that made operating multiple Kubernetes clusters easy to manage, more reliable and enabled fast application deployment. Moreover, Rafay exceeded Guardant Health's requirements for security, governance, and visibility across its environments.

"Rafay offered a turnkey, Kubernetes operations solution that was up and running quickly, easy to manage and exceeded our strict security requirements," said Kumud Kalia, CIO at Guardant Health. "The thought leadership and white glove support from Rafay has been fantastic, which is a big win for our team."

"Our team conducts research on a daily basis that the medical community relies on for treating their cancer patients, and we need to ensure that the HPC system is always available. If it goes down, our mission is compromised and patient's lives are affected," said William Baird, Manager of Infrastructure Engineering for Guardant. "With Rafay, our team now receives more alerts about data center temperature fluctuation than it does for issues with our Kubernetes Infrastructure. That's a good thing and allows us to better focus on our goal of beating cancer and saving lives."

Rafay Combines Reliability and Security with Management Simplicity

With Rafay, Guardant was able to rapidly deploy an enterprise-grade Kubernetes operations practice to support its modern applications. This allows for the rapid deployment of applications which can scale up and down as needed to meet changing business demands. Because the Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform has been built with zero-trust security as a foundational capability, Guardant Health is now able to easily secure access to multiple Kubernetes clusters through its enterprise single sign-on solution, and enforce role-based access control for developers, DevOps engineers and SREs, while automatically auditing all user actions for security and regulatory compliance.

"We are thankful to the Guardant team for their business and partnership," said Haseeb Budhani, CEO of Rafay. "Our work with Guardant demonstrates that Rafay supports enterprises of any scale including those in the Healthcare industry with demanding and complex environments that must adhere to the highest level of security and governance."

About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems offers the industry's first Kubernetes Operations Platform to help enterprises maximize the value of containerized applications that deliver today's business innovation. With Rafay, platform teams can operate modern application infrastructure at scale across public clouds, data centers, and the Edge. Deploying apps across multiple environments is streamlined, and enterprise-grade control and governance to application deployment workflows are offered through a single, unified platform. This breakthrough approach brings a new and much-needed operations mindset to the increasingly outdated Kubernetes Management market. With the Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform, platform teams enjoy centralized visibility, management and automation across once disparate processes and systems, resulting in the improved delivery of modern applications. Rafay's growing customer roster includes clients such as Verizon, SonicWall and Appzen. For more information, please visit www.rafay.co .

