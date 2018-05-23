Guardant Health to Present 29 Abstracts at ASCO Advancing the Science of Liquid Biopsy Across Multiple Indications and Applications

In the HERACLES study, a phase II trial investigating the efficacy of the combination of trastuzumab and lapatinib for advanced CRC patients with HER2 amplifications, the Guardant360 assay demonstrated 96% sensitivity for detecting amplifications of the ERBB2 gene, the gene which produces the HER2 protein. Patients with these amplifications showed a response rate of 30% to the combination therapy.

In a separate study of more than 4,000 patients with advanced CRC led by researchers from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Guardant360 detected 45 unique gene fusions, including in ALK and ROS1 which are known to be sensitive to targeted therapy in advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The findings raise the prospect that they could become targets of therapy in CRC as well.

"These results demonstrate the ability of Guardant360 to potentially play an important role in therapy selection for metastatic colorectal cancer patients," said Guardant Health Chief Medical Officer Rick Lanman, MD. "As the number of therapeutic targets in advanced colorectal cancer grows, so will the role of minimally invasive, comprehensive genomic testing."

The two oral presentations are among more than 20 abstracts at ASCO this year featuring data from Guardant Health. The vast majority of the work focuses on treatment selection for advanced cancer, where Guardant360 is seeing wide clinical adoption, particularly in advanced lung cancer.

Guardant Health will also present data on the performance of a new assay designed to detect residual disease in patients who had undergone curative-intent surgery. In a prospective study of 51 CRC patients, researchers from the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center and Guardant Health the assay demonstrated 50% clinical sensitivity for predicting recurrence, with 100% specificity. The results suggest the feasibility of using the assay for adjuvant decision making in early-stage cancer.

"We plan to continue developing robust clinical data across many indications in oncology where we expect the utility of liquid biopsy will be greatest," Guardant Health Co-Founder and CEO, Helmy Eltoukhy. "The continued success of the Guardant360 assay in treatment selection and drug development is already fueling our progress toward more challenging applications such as adjuvant decision making, recurrence monitoring, and early detection."

For a complete list of abstracts featuring Guardant Health data, click here.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is focused on conquering cancer by using its breakthrough blood-based assays, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Using both molecular and digital tools, Guardant Health is addressing challenges across the cancer care continuum. The company has raised more than $500 million from leading investors. Its first product, the Guardant360 assay, came to market in 2014, and is now the most widely ordered comprehensive liquid biopsy commercially available and available in more than 30 countries. In 2016, it announced Project LUNAR, an effort to apply Guardant Health's technology platform to early detection, recurrence monitoring, and assessing minimal residual disease. Guardant Health and Guardant360 are registered trademarks of Guardant Health, Inc. Learn more at www.guardanthealth.com.

