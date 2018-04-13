Guardant Health to Present Validation Data for the GuardantOMNI™ assay

Guardant Health developed GuardantOMNI in partnership with several leading pharmaceutical companies. The assay, launched last year, is designed to accelerate clinical trials and the research of targeted cancer drugs and immunotherapies by enabling profiling of patients across an unparalleled number of clinical trial targets with a simple blood draw, allowing low-risk, real-time monitoring of tumor genomics, drug response and tumor evolution, and enabling retrospective analyses of banked samples for target identification.

The validation study demonstrates that, across SNVs, CNVs, fusions, and indels, the performance of the 500-gene GuardantOMNI assay is comparable to the performance of the 73-gene Guardant360® assay, the leading clinical comprehensive liquid biopsy.

"Advances we've made sequencing tens of thousands of clinical Guardant360 samples have allowed us to improve the performance of our underlying technology platform to achieve an assay that has 10 times the footprint of Guardant360 without compromising on performance," said Guardant Health Co-Founder and President AmirAli Talasaz. "We believe this assay can play a unique role in accelerating clinical and pre-clinical programs across the biopharma industry."

Guardant Health and its collaborators will present eight total abstracts at AACR, demonstrating advances in the understanding of cancer biology and innovations in bioinformatics. A complete list is available here.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is focused on conquering cancer by using its breakthrough blood-based assays, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Using both molecular and digital tools, Guardant Health is addressing challenges across the cancer care continuum. The company has raised more than $500 million from leading investors. Its first product, the Guardant360 assay, came to market in 2014, and is now the most widely ordered comprehensive liquid biopsy commercially available and available in more than 30 countries. In 2016, it announced Project LUNAR, an effort to apply Guardant Health's technology platform to early detection, recurrence monitoring, and assessing minimal residual disease. Guardant Health and Guardant360 are registered trademarks of Guardant Health, Inc. Learn more at www.guardanthealth.com.

