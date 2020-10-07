Guardforce AI Now Eligible for Quotation on OTC Pink Open Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (OTC Pink: GRDAF) ("Guardforce AI"), a trusted integrated security solutions provider in Asia, announced today that it is now eligible for quotation on the OTC Pink marketplace in the United States under the ticker symbol GRDAF.

With a history of more than 38 years in Thailand, Guardforce AI is committed to protecting cash and other high-value assets for government organizations and businesses, including banks and retailers. The company delivers its professional services throughout Thailand through 21 branches and a fleet of more than 450 secured vehicles. Using innovative technologies that enhance safety and protection, Guardforce AI helps clients operate safely in a world of complex and evolving threats.

In addition, with a view toward accelerating the development of the company's managed security services, Guardforce AI has started to deploy robots in the commercial and public sectors to facilitate thermal imaging and temperature measurements in Thailand, and will further roll out this program in other cities in Asia. The robots serve as a strategic platform for Guardforce AI to expand into other security applications and managed security services for its customers.

"Trading on the OTC Pink Open Market will provide us with opportunities to access more international investors in the U.S. equity markets. We expect to enhance our U.S. equity market presence with an uplisting to the OTCQB or QX tier as soon as practicable," said Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI. "We are very excited about our plans to accelerate the provision of managed security services to our customers through the deployment of robots in the region. This demonstrates our commitment to combine our extensive security experience with the technological innovations to deliver the most relevant and valuable service to our clients. In addition, we will constantly explore and apply technologies that will support the principles of Detection, Verification and Response within the growing security sector."

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is a leading integrated security solutions provider that is trusted to protect and transport the high-value assets of public and private sector organizations. Developing and introducing innovative technologies that enhance safety and protection, Guardforce AI helps clients adopt new technologies and operate safely as the Asia Pacific business landscape evolves.

For more information, visit www.guardforcecash.co.th.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions we have made in light of our industry experience, perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this press release you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) and assumptions, including the risks described in the reports and other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect or change, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

