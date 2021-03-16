Guardhat Awarded Intrinsically Safe Certifications for Smart Hardhat in Hazardous Locations

The number of preventable workplace deaths and injuries are increasing . Unfortunately, many of the technological developments that have increased connectivity and safety in the consumer world, cannot be used in industrial environments – oil and gas operations, chemical production, and the like – where more injurious accidents occur.

These recent certifications allow industrial operators across Europe, Australia and parts of the Middle East to deploy Guardhat smart hardhats as part of the company's connected safety and productivity solutions. The Guardhat IS-HC1.1 Communicator hardhat, as well as the company's ultra-wideband gateways for precise location tracking, are currently under review for similar certifications across North and South America with confirmation expected later this spring.

"These certifications validate years of design and engineering effort to create the most ruggedized and technologically advanced system for worker safety in existence," said Saikat Dey, founder and CEO of Guardhat. "To design an electronic, battery-powered, audio/visual, multi-network and cellular connectivity-capable device to be incapable of generating heat or spark was extremely challenging. Not to mention that it has to sit comfortably atop a worker's head, protecting them in all the ways a traditional hard hat would. I'm extremely proud of our team, and hopeful about the impact this offering can have. Every worker should be able to go home at the end of a shift."

Industrial operations are classified as hazardous when there is a possibility of fire or explosion under normal or abnormal operating conditions due to the presence of flammable, combustible or ignitable gases, vapors, liquids, dust, or fibers. The operations this applies to goes beyond the obvious like chemical or energy production. Powdered cheese can cause many food production facilities to be considered hazardous.

Malavika Tohani, research director at Verdantix, a research and advisory firm with a focus on environmental health and safety, added, "There have been few solutions developed that can deliver upon industrial requirements. You can't just waltz into a production floor with any old IoT device. They need solutions that were designed to withstand harsh environments, to protect company IP and worker privacy, and to enable connectivity even in remote locations or in the face of disruptions. They need electronics that won't, under any conditions, cause a fire. Very few solutions can deliver on this, which makes certifications like the one Guardhat received all the more impactful."

Guardhat partnered with i.safe MOBILE GmbH, a global leader in mobile communication devices for hazardous locations, in the certification process. The intrinsically safe hardhat retains all the features and capabilities of the original HC1 Communicator, including sensor-based, contextual awareness; multi-modal, high-precision real-time positioning (RTLS) and proximity detection; comprehensive audio-visual telecommunications; peripheral connectivity; and multiple wireless backhaul options; with an ergonomic and user-friendly interface; and safety certifications including ANSI/ISEA Z89.1. The IS HC1.1 Communicator hardhat is available now. For more information, visit guardhat.com.

About Guardhat

Guardhat is pioneering end-to-end connected worker safety solutions for industrial workers. The company offers cutting-edge, wearable technology; a proprietary connected worker platform – unrivaled in its ability to ingest, manage and analyze unstructured data; easy to deploy monitoring and reporting software; and a growing ecosystem of partner integrations. With Guardhat, companies can monitor worker location, health and work environment to speed reaction time and help proactively solve safety challenges. Guardhat is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan and operates globally. The company holds 14 patents in real time location systems, wearable solutions design and connected worker software. For more information, visit: www.guardhat.com.

