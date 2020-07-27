Guardhat partners with Eurofins to bring COVID-19 tracing and prevention to the industrial workforce

DETROIT, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardhat today announced its participation in the Eurofins [email protected]TM program; a collection of testing, tracing, and analysis tools developed to enhance workplace safety measures in accordance with U.S. CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.

The partnership between Eurofins and Guardhat will greatly mitigate the potential outbreak of COVID-19 in the workplace by pre-identifying employees who have symptoms or are at enhanced risk. This will allow organizations to create a heat map of the areas most likely to have traces of COVID-19 virus, and perform contact tracing on each of the symptomatic employee's interactions both in real-time and retroactively.

The two partners will each provide user-friendly platforms that can easily be integrated into existing technology. Both large and small organizations will have the ability to protect their workers while minimizing operating disruptions.

How it works:

Through its location-based monitoring technology, Guardhat will be able to provide geolocational information on employees who may have had symptoms of COVID-19 both before and after symptoms have been reported. Additionally, the Guardhat platform will alert employees when then are within the social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC.

Eurofins will incorporate a suite of real-time PCR tests to support identification of employees and work surfaces that may contain traces of COVID-19; and IgM/IgG antibody tests to support identification of prior infection in employees. Eurofins will use combined data to generate a heat map of areas that may contain COVID-19 based on surface risk profile – e.g. common area door handles, work surfaces of high population rooms, etc.

Using the Guardhat technology, combined with the insights from Eurofins, employers will be able to create modified arrangements of workplace layouts. This includes a mix of desk, work/manufacturing area, and common area adaptations for maintaining the CDC recommended distance between employees. This contact tracing is an integral component of the Empower Initiative, and is imperative to the success of identifying and containing any potential outbreaks of COVID-19 in a dynamic working environment.

For more information on the [email protected]TM initiative, please visit: https://www.eurofins.com/safer-at-work/

About Guardhat

Detroit-based Guardhat is a leading industrial IoT technology company specialized in developing wearables, infrastructure and software platforms to provide a safer and more productive work environment for frontline industrial workers in heavy manufacturing industries. Founded in October 2014 by industry veterans and former steel & mining CEO Saikat Dey, Guardhat's mission is to modernize safety and enhance last mile connectivity in the industrial workplace.

By combining a cutting-edge, wearable technology with advanced proprietary software, Guardhat is able to proactively monitor a user's location, health and work environment. The software platform collects and analyzes on-the-job data which is used to enhance industrial worker safety and productivity programs. Guardhat is a global company headquartered in Detroit, MI with presence in South America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Guardhat holds 8 patents across areas of Connected Worker, Real Time Location Systems and Wearable Solutions. For more information, visit: www.guardhat.com.

About Eurofins

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international groups in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

