Guardhat Rebrands as Aatmunn, Leading the Global Charge in Digitizing Frontline Worker Safety

DETROIT, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardhat, a leader in industrial safety innovation today announced it will now be known as Aatmunn, meaning 'Soul' or 'Spirit' in Sanskrit. The new name encapsulates the company's commitment to proactively protect frontline workers, representing a shift toward technology and connectivity in industrial safety.

The transition from Guardhat to Aatmunn signifies an evolution from its origins as a patented smart hardhat developer to a global pioneer in software-based safety and efficiency solutions. Aatmunn's technology prevents major industrial accidents like forklift accidents, gas leaks and radiation exposure. The technology has saved lives. In one instance, detecting nearly 200 near-accidents, and averting five potential fatalities, in one day.

Aatmunn's mission is to revolutionize the lives of more than 2 billion frontline workers globally. In 2023, more than 2 million frontline workers lost their lives. This is despite the industry making a $1 trillion investment in safety and productivity improvements. The adoption of technology among the industry has been inconsistent, leading to stagnant or declining outcomes.

The current industrial landscape underscores an urgent need for transformative change:

Workplace Fatalities and Injuries: Annually, 2.78 million work-related deaths and countless non-fatal injuries highlight a global safety crisis.

Economic Impact: These incidents impose a substantial economic burden, draining approximately 3.94% of global GDP.

"Despite various measures to connect people and PPE, progress has been hindered by a lack of holistic or integrated views of the frontline worker," said Saikat Dey, CEO of Aatmunn. "Shifting our focus from hardware to software enables Aatmunn to unify and connect fragmented data, providing a single source of truth or 'single pane of glass' regarding the frontline worker's safety."

Aatmunn's Key Achievements:

Digitizing and Automating Safety: Aatmunn has successfully digitized and automated more than 2 million safety inspections, revolutionizing the efficiency and effectiveness of safety protocols in industrial environments.

Significantly Reducing Equipment Loss: Aatmunn's tracking solutions have prevented 80% of lost or stolen safety equipment incidents, a notable achievement in an industry where typically 10% of such equipment is written off as lost or unaccounted for.

Massive Impact Through Data: Aatmunn's platform has detected more than 1.8 million incidents, reflecting its deep penetration and effectiveness in the realm of industrial safety.

Operational Excellence During Crises: Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, Aatmunn's technology played a pivotal role in preventing 18 plant shutdowns, thereby sustaining critical supply chains.

Enhanced Emergency Response: The implementation of Aatmunn's solutions has led to a 50% reduction in downtime and an 80% decrease in the time required to locate personnel in emergencies.

Aatmunn's rebranding marks a significant step forward. Established in Detroit in 2014, Aatmunn has consistently led the industry in integrating cutting-edge technology with worker safety. The company's Industrial Internet of People (IIoP) platform and applications like Safety Inspection Manager, now augmented with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and unifying data fabric, significantly advances real-time safety, inspection and compliance in industrial settings.

"Aatmunn is setting a new standard in worker safety and efficiency," said Dey. The company was recognized as having Time Magazine's Product of the Year in 2020 and OH&S Product of the Year in 2022. Currently, Aatmunn manages more than 1,000 safety and operational checklists and oversees 350,000+ PPE assets with more than a million inspections.

Milestones of Aatmunn (formerly Guardhat):

Prestigious awards like Time Magazine's Product of the Year 2020 and OH&S Product of the Year 2022.

Serving 200+ Fortune 500 customers and leading partners

Managing over 1,000+ safety and operational equipment checklists.

Empowering 80,000+ workers with innovative technology.

Overseeing 350,000+ PPE assets with over 1 million inspections.

About Aatmunn: Established in Detroit in 2014 and initially known as Guardhat, Aatmunn is a trailblazer in industrial safety and connectivity solutions, enhancing the safety and efficiency of over 2 billion frontline workers globally. Leveraging our advanced Industrial Internet of People (IIoP) platform with AI and unified data fabric, Aatmunn leads in predictive safety technologies, serving over 200 Tier 1 customers worldwide. We are committed to empowering frontline workers, transforming their work environment with innovative, empathetic solutions that prioritize their well-being. Learn more at www.aatmunn.com.

SOURCE Guardhat; Aatmunn