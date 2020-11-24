Guardhat Releases Smart Glasses Based Solutions for Front-Line Workers

Both glasses solutions provide hands-free operation, voice commands, wireless connectivity, and interoperability with Guardhat's general-purpose Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform, Kyra. Using Kyra, Vuzix's smart glasses connect to Guardhat's Theia app, which allows users to track real-time location with inbuilt GPS. Additional key features include wireless connectivity over Wi-Fi* with offline operation when disconnected, VOIP audio-visual communications/telephony, and local media capture (images, video) with sync to Kyra backend. Those wearing these glasses can also call for help by sounding the panic alarm using voice activation or the dedicated button.

"We are thankful for the partnership with Vuzix, which allows us to better support a critical population of people working tirelessly throughout the ongoing pandemic" said Anupam Sengupta, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at Guardhat. "We continue to look for creative ways to leverage our technology to keep front-line workers safe every day, and these smart glasses are the next step in that evolution."

The glasses, provided by Vuzix, include two wearable variants, the HG1 Smart Glasses (Vuzix M400) and the HG2 Smart Glasses (Vuzix M4000). The key differentiator between these two glasses is that the HG2 comes with a see-through waveguide display. The HG2 also comes with a larger WVGA 16x9 854x480 color display; 28 degrees, equivalent to a 9" mobile device screen seen at 18". Both devices use the cutting-edge Qualcomm XR platform, which makes them perform better than the competition.

"The Guardhat app, Theia, brings with it real-time situational awareness that provides our smart glasses wearers with important heads-up and hands free information about their work environments that enhances enterprise worker productivity and safety," said Paul Travers, CEO at Vuzix. "Vuzix looks forward to supporting GuardHat as they continue to roll out their Vuzix Smart Glasses-based solutions to enterprise workplaces."

The integration of Guardhat's software and Vuzix's hardware will allow users to:

Make audio/video calls to remote experts and operators

Record audio/video and take pictures

Scan barcodes/QR codes for asset identification*

Operate completely via voice commands

Display work procedures/guided instructions and checklists for MRO, EAM, EWP use-cases*

Interoperate with other Guardhat devices/wearables over Bluetooth*

Visualize events and current location on live map*

Continue offline operations when Wi-Fi not connected

Digital forms*

Field-services solutions*

"By offering these Smart Glasses, we are changing the industry," said Indranil (Rony) Choudhury, Chief Operating Officer at Guardhat. "These products showcase the innovation and industry growth that can come from the pressure of the pandemic."

*In Roadmap

About Guardhat:

Detroit-based Guardhat is a leading Industrial IoT technology company specialized in developing wearables, infrastructure and software platforms to provide a safer and more productive work environment for frontline industrial workers in heavy manufacturing industries. Founded in October 2014 by industry veterans and former steel & mining CEO Saikat Dey, Guardhat's mission is to modernize safety and enhance last mile connectivity in the industrial workplace. By combining cutting-edge, wearable technology with advanced proprietary software, Guardhat is able to proactively monitor a user's location, health and work environment. The software platform collects and analyzes on-the-job data which is used to enhance industrial worker safety and productivity programs. Based out of its headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, Guardhat operates globally with offices in Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Bangalore, India; and Paris, France. Guardhat holds 8 patents across areas of Connected Worker, Real Time Location Systems and Wearable Solutions. For more information, visit www.guardhat.com .

About Vuzix:

About Vuzix Corporation Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

