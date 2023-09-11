Guardian Agriculture names former Tesla, Beta engineering and manufacturing leader Matt Cherouny as Vice President of Supply Chain and Manufacturing

Guardian Agriculture

11 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Agriculture, the leading developer of electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) systems for commercial-scale sustainable farming, announced that Matt Cherouny has joined the company as vice president of Supply Chain and Manufacturing.

Cherouny – who previously held engineering leadership positions at Tesla, and was most recently head of manufacturing at the electrical vertical aviation company Beta – is responsible for Guardian's global supply chain and the ramp up of production of the company's fully autonomous, eVTOL aircraft – the SC1.

"Having recently secured approval from the FAA to begin commercial operations, our focus now is implementing a disciplined manufacturing process, and a resilient supply chain to propel it," said Guardian founder and CEO Adam Bercu. "Matt's track record of helping other autonomous companies grow and scale their supply chain and manufacturing operations is exemplary. We are thrilled to have him on our team and help us capitalize on our more than $100 million in orders."

In April, Guardian received approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate its aircraft nationwide, making Guardian the first commercially authorized eVTOL in the U.S. Guardian plans to begin commercial operations in the coming months in California.

"There's a huge need for safer, more sustainable and efficient ways to protect crops – and farming is the perfect use case for eVTOL technology," said Cherouny. "I'm thrilled to join the talented team at Guardian and work alongside the team as we transition our technology from prototypes to large-scale manufacturing."

In June, Guardian announced a Series A fundraise of $20 million. The round will support expansion of commercial operations across farms nationwide and accelerate the ramp-up of large-scale manufacturing.

