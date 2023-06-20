Guardian Agriculture, the first and only eVTOL with FAA approval to operate commercially, announces $20 million in Series A funding

News provided by

Guardian Agriculture

20 Jun, 2023, 08:20 ET

Funding will enable Guardian to accelerate production and expand commercial operations to farms nationwide 

WOBURN, Mass., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Agriculture, the leading developer of electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) systems for commercial-scale sustainable farming – and the first and only eVTOL company with FAA approval to operate commercially nationwide – today announced a Series A fundraise of $20 million. Led by Fall Line Capital, this round will support expansion of commercial operations across farms nationwide and accelerate the ramp-up of large-scale manufacturing of its SC1 aircraft.

Continue Reading
Guardian Agriculture logo
Guardian Agriculture logo
Guardian Agriculture's SC1 aircraft is the first eVTOL authorized to operate in the U.S.
Guardian Agriculture's SC1 aircraft is the first eVTOL authorized to operate in the U.S.

"Customers, investors, and regulators recognize that there's no better application of electric, fully-autonomous aircraft than in commercial farming," Guardian Agriculture Founder and CEO Adam Bercu said. "We have taken a practical approach to building and deploying our technology that puts us well ahead of other eVTOL developers. As the first and only eVTOL-maker with FAA approval to operate commercially, this funding will allow us to begin and quickly expand commercial operations – on real farms, with paying customers – sooner as we continue to strengthen our team and ramp up aircraft production." 

The Guardian SC1 platform – which already has more than $100 million in customer orders – is the only autonomous, electric, aerial crop protection system designed specifically for large-scale agriculture. And unlike existing unmanned autonomous systems, Guardian designs and manufactures its system entirely within the U.S., supporting U.S. competitiveness, jobs, and ensuring national security. Guardian Agriculture will begin commercial operations in support of its Wilbur-Ellis customer in California this summer.

"Any farmer buying new machinery today can tell you about reliability problems as complexity has far outpaced quality control," Fall Line Capital Managing Director Clay Mitchell said. "Guardian is the first company to develop unmanned aerial application technology that's made with aviation-grade engineering and manufacturing, which greatly enhances reliability and performance. Even beyond the cost savings and elimination of soil and crop damage, the first thing farmers will notice about Guardian's product is that it works."

Founded in 2017, and with offices in Massachusetts and California, Guardian Agriculture has assembled a world-class team of engineering, autonomy, and manufacturing leaders that previously held executive-level positions at Apple, BAE, Sikorsky, Adobe, Tesla, and Uber.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Guardian Agriculture

Also from this source

Guardian Agriculture's Aircraft Becomes First eVTOL Authorized to Operate in the U.S.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.