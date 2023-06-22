Guardian Alliance Technologies and All-Star Talent Forge Groundbreaking Partnership

STOCKTON, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Alliance Technologies announced today a strategic alliance with All-Star Talent, a prominent company specializing in personnel recruitment and retention for law enforcement agencies. The partnership focuses on deploying an integrated technology and services package for law enforcement recruiting, vetting, and hiring which has proven to attract and hold a larger number of highly qualified candidates who are seeking technologically evolved employers. 

By adopting the integrated All-Star/Guardian solution, law enforcement agencies can increase their candidate pool, shorten their hiring time, and lower their cost per hire.  These tools go beyond traditional approaches and effectively leverage AI, machine learning, automation, and digital communication methods to find and engage with today's young and talented individuals. 

Ryan Layne, CEO of Guardian Alliance Technologies, highlights the need for transformation in law enforcement recruitment. "Many applicants today grew up with digital devices, yet they are often required to fill out outdated hardcopy paperwork, creating a negative impression.  Collaborating with All-Star enables us to offer an end-to-end digital solution that modernizes recruiting, vetting, and hiring practices.  We meet the expectations of the current generation by providing efficient, digital communication channels, and a streamlined screening and vetting process, ensuring a positive experience for qualified candidates and fostering a deeper interest in working for the agency engaging them."

Jason Litchney, Co-Founder of All-Star Talent, echoed Ryan Layne's sentiments and emphasized the importance of embracing efficiency and digital communication in law enforcement agencies. "We specialize in law enforcement recruiting and have developed proven strategies that have successfully worked in 17 states to find robust qualified applicant pools in a marketplace that many believe is devoid of them," he said.  "The partnership with Guardian ensures that agencies are able to find, engage, vet, and hire qualified applicants in record time, and at a lesser cost per hire than can be realized through traditional strategies."

Together, Guardian and All-Star have found that applicants value organizations that prioritize efficiency and digital communication. By collaborating, the companies are able to offer a one-of-a-kind technology and service solution that streamlines the recruitment, screening, and vetting process, and attracts diverse and talented personnel.

About Guardian Alliance Technologies

Guardian Alliance Technologies provides cloud-based applicant screening and background investigation software to over 700 agencies in 47 states.  The Guardian Platform is a solution designed by law enforcement for law enforcement and provides an easy, efficient way to pre-screen, investigate, and approve applicants. For more information, visit www.guardianalliancetechnologies.com

About All-Star Talent

All-Star Talent is the premier law enforcement talent marketing and recruiting company and works with law enforcement departments across 17 states.  For more information, visit www.allstartalent.us

**Press Contact**

