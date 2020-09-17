Guardian Alliance Technologies Announces Select Tier Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network and Alignment with Public Sector Program

STOCKTON, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Alliance Technologies (Guardian) announced today that it has reached Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Select Tier partner status. Using AWS, Guardian is able to accelerate its efforts to help law enforcement agencies better vet and hire law enforcement professionals using innovative cloud technology—strengthening the integrity of the profession and building public trust.

"As a former law enforcement officer, I'm seeing first-hand how harnessing the power of the AWS cloud is improving various activities within the public safety profession," said Guardian President and Founder Justin Biedinger. "Our clients have come to expect excellence in both the AWS cloud and Guardian's background investigation solutions, and we are looking forward to delivering even more offerings in the near future that will forever leave a positive mark on the public safety sector."

Reaching Select Tier partner status lays the foundation for Guardian to transform how current and future clients investigate law enforcement applicants with accuracy, precision and speed. Additionally, Guardian and AWS will be releasing an educational series outlining innovative criminal justice reform technology solutions built specifically for Justice and Public Safety agencies. This follows Guardian's participation in the recent FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA) 2020 Virtual Leadership, Education and Networking Event.

"We're pleased Guardian continues to expand their use of AWS—especially during a time when we are needed most by this sector," said Ryan Reynolds, Justice and Public Safety Leader, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are committed to providing Guardian with AWS cloud services that are resilient, scalable and secure—all at the highest level—expected by this industry."

About Guardian Alliance Technologies

Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc. is dedicated to protecting the integrity of the law enforcement profession through innovative solutions, technology, and strategic partnerships aimed at improving the process of vetting and hiring law enforcement professionals.

In addition to proprietary technology solutions, Guardian is proud to be regularly adding other, like minded companies and individuals to the Guardian Alliance, which is a consortium of community members, business leaders, law enforcement professionals, risk mitigation specialists, public safety officials, academia, NGOs, government officials, as well as like-minded industry partners that are committed to positively impacting their communities, cities and states by helping to support and advance the law enforcement profession.

