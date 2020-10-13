Guardian Alliance Technologies Enters Into Strategic Partnership with EPIC Recruiting

"Recruiting has never been more challenging for law enforcement agencies than it is right now," said Ryan Layne, Guardian's CEO. "Most law enforcement agencies don't have the in-house resources to provide the kind of expert recruiting services required to attract the next generation of law enforcement officers. Meanwhile, communities across the country expect more from their law enforcement leadership than ever before and agencies must respond accordingly if they are going to ensure public trust. Our partnership with EPIC reflects our ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions, technology, and strategic partnerships to help law enforcement agencies meet this new public mandate."

EPIC Recruiting is the leading law enforcement recruiting agency in the nation. EPIC helps law enforcement agencies generate qualified applicants through a broad array of services, including videos, photography, online campaigns, and other creative initiatives. The EPIC-Guardian partnership enables EPIC to add integrated applicant screening and vetting services to it's offering, creating a true, end to end solution that culminates with a fully vetted candidate, eligible for employment.

"We believe that traditional methods used for recruiting law enforcement professionals are outdated and obsolete," says Sam Blonder, EPIC CEO. "EPIC provides market leading, highly effective recruiting solutions that are proven and measurable, which enables agencies to contain costs rather than just throw money at recruiting efforts with fingers crossed. We're very excited to offer this one-of-a-kind, end to end solution."

Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc. is dedicated to protecting the integrity of the law enforcement profession through innovative solutions, technology, and strategic partnerships aimed at improving the process of vetting and hiring law enforcement professionals.

In addition to proprietary technology solutions, Guardian is proud to be regularly adding other, like minded companies and individuals, such as EPIC, to the Guardian Alliance, which is a consortium of community members, business leaders, law enforcement professionals, risk mitigation specialists, public safety officials, academia, NGOs, government officials, as well as like-minded industry partners that are committed to positively impacting their communities, cities and states by helping to support and advance the law enforcement profession.

Epic Recruiting is the leading law enforcement recruiting agency in the nation. No other agency even comes close to matching the breadth of services and solutions Epic offers under a single roof. We help your department generate qualified applicants to apply on your recruiting website using videos, photography, online campaigns, and other creative initiatives.

