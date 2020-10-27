Guardian Alliance Technologies Joins IADLEST Partner Advisory Committee

"We're very excited to be joining the IPAC," said Ryan Layne, Guardian's CEO. "Of the many areas of common interest, none is more prominent than cultivating and supporting communication and sharing of information among and between federal, state and local agencies as it relates to the vetting of new public safety personnel and we look forward to collaborating with other IPAC member companies to further activity and efficiency in this area."

The IPAC supports the IADLEST mission by providing research and proven best practices for high quality training and education. IPAC seeks to advance the Public Safety profession with a vision of outcomes-based police training and standards. Learn more here .

"IADLEST continues to grow and expand its support for law enforcement," said Mike Becar, IADLEST Executive Director. "Guardian Alliance Technologies brings a unique talent to our IPAC, thereby providing additional resources to the field and assisting with the development of high quality training and standards."

About Guardian Alliance Technologies

Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc. is dedicated to protecting the integrity of the law enforcement profession through innovative solutions, technology, and strategic partnerships aimed at improving the process of vetting and hiring law enforcement professionals.

In addition to proprietary technology solutions, Guardian is proud to be regularly adding other, like minded companies and individuals, such as EPIC Recruiting, to the Guardian Alliance , which is a consortium of community members, business leaders, law enforcement professionals, risk mitigation specialists, public safety officials, academia, NGOs, government officials, as well as like-minded industry partners that are committed to positively impacting their communities, cities and states by helping to support and advance the law enforcement profession.

For more information, please visit: www.guardianalliancetechnologies.com

About IADLEST

IADLEST is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming policing by promoting excellence in training and professional standards. IADLEST membership consists of key leaders in law enforcement training, including the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Directors of every state in the U.S., as well as state and local training academy directors. With these two influential groups, IADLEST directly impacts 664 basic law enforcement training academies and approximately 900,000 police and correctional officers in the country. Because IADLEST believes in learning from, and sharing experiences with, other countries, the organization is proud to have international members and thus have a worldwide perspective and dialogue regarding public safety standards and training. Learn more here .

Media: [email protected]

SOURCE Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.guardianalliancetechnologies.com

