Guardian Alliance Technologies Launches AI-Powered Social Media Screening Service for Law Enforcement

STOCKTON, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc. announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Fama Technologies, Inc. in order to provide law enforcement agencies with cutting-edge, AI-powered social media screening services.

"When hiring for positions of public trust, such as law enforcement personnel, it is critical that the hiring agency knows all that they can possibly know about the applicant prior to offering them a job," said Ryan Layne, Guardian's CEO. "However, it's impossible for investigators to manually review the complete online identity of every candidate and accurately determine whether or not there are risks associated with their behaviors. Not knowing what sort of social media activity an applicant may be engaged in represents a huge blind spot for law enforcement all across the country, and this powerful new technology eliminates that blind spot efficiently and cost-effectively. With Guardian's new digital screening service, which utilizes Fama's patented AI technology, agencies can now objectively evaluate social media behaviors and uncover racist, bigoted and/or other toxic behaviors before they're a problem for the agency and the communities they serve. It is our belief that the adoption of this type of technology will become a standard practice as law enforcement agencies continue to do all they can to maintain and protect the public trust. Fama was the clear choice for us, as their focus on AI and technology to solve these issues was far better than anything we were seeing in the market."

The partnership with Fama further complements Guardian's list of influential and market-leading strategic partners within the public safety industry, including the FBI National Academy Associates and NEOGOV.

Guardian's flagship background investigation software platform is a cloud-based application developed to improve the speed and quality of pre-employment background investigations required when hiring new public safety personnel. An exclusive and key component to the centralized, cloud-based Guardian platform is the enhanced communication capabilities it provides to investigators and law enforcement agencies on a national basis. In addition to the data analysis and intelligent reporting which produces accurate, up-to-date tracking of an applicant's background investigation and pass-or-fail status, Guardian's National Applicant Information Center (NAIC) allows investigators and agencies to share information securely and electronically while complying with the FBI CJIS Security Policy.

About Fama

Fama is an AI-based software solution that identifies problematic behavior among potential hires and current employees by analyzing publicly available online information. Historically, there hasn't been a viable solution for companies that want to proactively address people risk management, prevent hostile workplaces and protect brand equity. Fama helps highlight toxic behaviors that draw down on innovation in the workplace and surfaces threats that are often hidden in reams of publicly available data. Enterprise customers count on Fama to help them intervene on problematic behaviors before they become a part of their culture, or worse yet, a news headline or incident.

Media Contact:

Ryan Layne, CEO

Phone: 415.655.2240

Email: info@guardianalliancetechnolgies.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://guardianalliancetechnologies.com

