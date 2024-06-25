Guardian and Osara Health announce new cancer support partnership, expanding on Guardian's commitment to inspire well-being®

As individuals with cancer are 73% more likely to return to work when using a cancer support program, Guardian becomes the first insurer to include cancer support services in long-term disability insurance and offer at scale

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to support the holistic well-being of members, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) has announced a new partnership with Osara Health. Through the partnership, Guardian members who have a long-term disability insurance policy through their employer and are diagnosed with cancer will have access to Osara Health's Cancer Coach program, a comprehensive cancer support service, through Guardian's integrated disability claim management processes.

Designed to support individuals navigating a lifechanging diagnosis, the cancer support program empowers individuals affected by cancer so they feel supported, informed, and confident when pursuing care. Osara Health's 12-week program includes access to a dedicated health coach, personalized weekly digital education modules and motivational articles, as well as the broader Osara Health app. This comprehensive offering considers an individual's mental health, diet and nutrition, and physical wellness, among other services.

The partnership comes at a critical time, with the American Cancer Society reporting an uptick in cancer diagnoses—predicted to reach 2 million new cases in 2024 for the first time ever. Additionally, cancer diagnoses rates are rising among younger Americans, with early-onset incidences of 29 cancers increasing by about 79% globally between 1990 and 2019. To address rising diagnoses rates and build on existing efforts to support those with cancer, Guardian is the first carrier to include cancer support services directly in an employer-provided long-term disability insurance product and offer it at scale.

"No one is untouched by cancer, and more employees are turning to their employers to ensure they're prepared in the event of a cancer diagnosis. Our partnership with Osara Health expands on our efforts to support members diagnosed with cancer by providing holistic support across all aspects of their well-being—mind, body, and wallet®," said Jessica Vanscavish, Head of Disability, Absence, Life, and Supplemental Health at Guardian. "Whether providing resources to reduce fatigue or accessing tools to track symptoms for better outcomes, we want to empower customers to take charge of their diagnoses and navigate it with confidence."

The benefits of a cancer support program are multi-fold, extending to individuals and employers alike. Among individuals who utilized Osara Health's Cancer Coach program, 47% reported improvement in physical health, 50% noted an improvement in mental health, and 48% indicated an improvement in quality of life. Osara Health also demonstrated individuals who use this digital cancer support program are 73% more likely to return to work with improved duration by up to 16.5 weeks sooner than those without this intervention.*

"When Osara Health was founded in 2016, we embarked on a mission to reorient cancer care: from reactive, narrowly focused treatment to programs that truly empower the patient through personalized coaching, education, and community," said Dr. Raghav Murali-Ganesh, CEO of Osara Health. "Today, I'm proud to partner with Guardian, one of the leading carriers in the U.S., to further revolutionize the health care system so that patients and their families have the tools to protect their physical health and mental well-being."

Initially available to new members starting in July, the addition of Osara Health is the latest in a suite of partnership announcements by Guardian. Designed to support member well-being across all life stages and moments big and small, recent partnership additions include Wellthy's caregiver support solution and Pelago's tobacco cessation program. Guardian also partners with Spring Health to provide members with access to mental health professionals and a wide range of solutions to support the well-being of individuals and their families.

For more information about Guardian's disability benefits and its included cancer support services, please visit https://www.guardianlife.com/group/disability-insurance/cancer-services.

