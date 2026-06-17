Guardian Angel Senior Services Opens New Location in Hampton Falls

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Angel Senior Services, a privately-owned home care company, opened a new location in Hampton Falls, NH, to extend their service area to the New Hampshire Seacoast community. JoAnn Thibault, Regional Manager for NH, cut the ribbon to officially open the new location. Also representing Guardian Angel Senior Services were Anne Marie Brightman, Chief Operating Officer; Monique Gomez, Home Care Manager; Giselle Guyotte, Scheduling Coordinator; and Linda Towsend, Hiring Coordinator.

Guardian Angel Senior Services, a privately-owned home care company, opened a new location in Hampton Falls, NH, to extend their service area to the New Hampshire Seacoast community. Melanie and Daniel Lewis founded Guardian Angel Senior Services in 2003 to provide a unique home care experience for seniors. Guardian Angel Senior Services works to make a difference in the lives of its clients by matching them with caring, patient and reliable caregivers who bond like family members. The Guardian Angel Senior Services ribbon cutting was supported by the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce with President John Nyhan, Assistant to the President Gianna Anzalone and Director of Membership Sarah Brais in attendance. With 13 Massachusetts locations and 2 New Hampshire locations, the company provides a wide range of services depending on client need, including personal care, homemaking assistance, companionship, nursing support and oversight, live in, respite, and end of life care.

The event was supported by the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce with President John Nyhan, Assistant to the President Gianna Anzalone and Director of Membership Sarah Brais in attendance. The Common Man Roadside provided catering for the event, and local Hampton wine bar and café C'est Cheese provided a raffle basket. Nearly 30 other community members and local business owners attended the ribbon cutting to support and celebrate the arrival of Guardian Angel Senior Services to the Hampton area.

"We were excited to share this meaningful milestone with everyone who attended," said JoAnn Thibault, Regional Manager for New Hampshire. "Connection and community are incredibly powerful. We appreciate the support of the Chamber of Commerce and look forward to expanding the role of Guardian Angel Senior Services as part of the Hampton community."

Guardian Angel Senior Services provides in-home care to clients in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. To further their mission of making quality care accessible throughout the communities they serve, Guardian Angel Senior Services now accepts private payments, long-term care insurance, VA benefits, and CFI Medicaid. For more information about services and career opportunities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, visit guardianangelseniorservices.com.

About Guardian Angel Senior Services

Melanie and Daniel Lewis founded Guardian Angel Senior Services in 2003 to provide a unique home care experience for seniors. Guardian Angel Senior Services works to make a difference in the lives of its clients by matching them with caring, patient and reliable caregivers who bond like family members. The company provides a wide range of services depending on client need, including personal care, homemaking assistance, companionship, nursing support and oversight, live in, respite, and end of life care. Guardian Angel Senior Services has 13 Massachusetts locations and 2 New Hampshire locations. For details, visit guardianangelseniorservices.com.

SOURCE Guardian Angel Senior Services