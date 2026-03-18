Guardian Angel Senior Services Promotes Three to Leadership Positions

BILLERICA, Mass., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Angel Senior Services, a privately owned senior home care company, recently announced the promotion of three of its staff members during the company's annual meeting. Longtime employees Lynne Walkling, Anne Marie Brightman and Angela Rocheleau have been tapped to serve as members of the Guardian Angel Senior Services executive leadership team.

From L to R: Anne Marie Brightman, COO; Melanie Lewis, Owner; Daniel Lewis, CEO; Lynne Walkling, Director of Operations; Angela Rocheleau, COO

Walkling has been promoted to Director of Operations after nearly 12 years in various managerial positions, including direct senior care experience, with Guardian Angel Senior Services. She oversees the offices in Billerica and Leominster, MA, with a focus on managing and recruiting caregivers, scheduling and case management. Lynne also helps with training and service excellence company wide.

After serving in progressive roles over the past decade including regional manager and regional director for Guardian Angel Services, Brightman is now Chief Operating Officer for the Greater Boston area, including the North and South Shores, as well as the company's New Hampshire offices. In addition to operations, her responsibilities include community relations for all locations. Brightman has more than 30 years of experience in senior care.

Rocheleau was named Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the various office locations in central and western Massachusetts. She has nearly four decades of home health care experience in Massachusetts, including eight with Guardian Angel Senior Services. Rocheleau holds expertise in managing Aging Services Access Point (ASAP) contracts in MA. She serves as an advocate for quality home care for seniors and was recently elected the 2026 Board President of the Home Care Aide Council, an industry trade association.

"Guardian Senior Services has greatly benefited from the dedication, knowledge and caring hearts of Lynne, Anne Marie and Angela," says Melanie Lewis, Founder and Co-owner of Guardian Angel Senior Services. "Their promotions are well deserved and will serve to further shape the future of our company as they guide and ensure the delivery of compassionate, quality senior care throughout our service areas."

For more information about Guardian Angel Senior Services and its career opportunities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, visit guardianangelseniorservices.com.

About Guardian Angel Senior Services

Melanie and Daniel Lewis founded Guardian Angel Senior Services in 2003 to provide a unique home care experience for seniors. Guardian Angel Senior Services works to make a difference in the lives of its clients by matching them with caring, patient and reliable caregivers who bond like family members. The company provides a wide range of services depending on client need, including personal care, homemaking assistance, companionship, nursing support and oversight, live in, respite, and end of life care. Guardian Angel Senior Services has 13 Massachusetts locations and 2 New Hampshire locations. For details, visit guardianangelseniorservices.com.

SOURCE Guardian Angel Senior Services