Guardian Angel Senior Services Adds 13th Massachusetts Location

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Angel Senior Services, a privately owned senior home care company, has opened its thirteenth location in Massachusetts. The Malden office will provide greater support to caregivers who serve the company's Mystic Valley Elder Services contract and will address the increasing demand for senior care.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our services in Massachusetts," says Melanie Lewis, Founder and Co-owner of Guardian Angel Senior Services. "This new location will help us fulfill our mission to provide home care service with love, enhance the quality of senior living and maintain the dignity and independence of our clients – to more people who need our specialized care and attention."

Guardian Angel Senior Services has other Bay State locations in Amherst, Auburn, Billerica, Braintree, Cambridge, Gloucester, Leominster, Lynnfield, Marlborough, Springfield, Pittsfield and Plymouth. With the growing needs for senior home care growing in New Hampshire, the company also has an office in Bedford, New Hampshire, as well as recently opened a second location in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire.

About Guardian Angel Senior Services

Melanie and Daniel Lewis founded Guardian Angel Senior Services in 2003 to provide a unique home care experience for seniors. Guardian Angel Senior Services works to make a difference in the lives of its clients by matching them with caring, patient and reliable caregivers who bond like family members. The company provides a wide range of services depending on client need, including personal care, homemaking assistance, companionship, nursing support and oversight, live in, respite, and end of life care. Guardian Angel Senior Services has 13 Massachusetts locations and 2 New Hampshire locations. For details, visit guardianangelseniorservices.com.

