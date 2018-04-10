Guardian Announces Record 2017 Earnings and Capital Levels

Guardian had $1.6 billion in operating income before taxes and dividends to policyholders; increased its risk-based capital ratio 15 points to 567%; paid out $6.1 billion in benefits to policyholders and had $637 billion of life insurance in force. The company ranks in the top five with a 6% share of the whole life market, and fourth with a 6.8% share of combined sales in Group Life, Dental, and Disability.

"As a client-owned mutual insurance company, Guardian's decisions are based on our values and the interests of our clients. This has enabled us to deliver the largest policyholder dividend in our history and expand our services to reach twenty-six million customers," said President and CEO Deanna Mulligan. "Our focus on client service includes investments in new technology to serve our customers when, where and how they prefer – including AI driven solutions and many other improvements to make it easier to do business with Guardian."

Our client care teams have been recognized as industry leaders in delivering superior service to our clients by DALBAR* and for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for the live phone channel from J.D. Power.**

Guardian is focused on attracting, retaining and training the best talent in the industry, and has been named a 2017 Human Rights Campaign Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, achieved a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index and was a top 125 training organization award winner in 2018.

Additional details regarding Guardian's 2017 financial performance and how the company fulfills its promise to customers are available in the annual report, released today and available at https://www.guardianlife.com/annual-report-2017/

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) is one of the largest mutual life insurers, with $8.0 billion in capital and $1.6 billion in operating income (before taxes and dividends to policyholders) in 2017. Founded in 1860, the company has paid dividends to policyholders every year since 1868. Its offerings range from life insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, and investments to dental and vision insurance and employee benefits. The company has approximately 9,000 employees and a network of over 2,750 financial representatives in 55 agencies nationwide. For more information about Guardian, please visit our website, www.GuardianLife.com. You can also follow Guardian on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

