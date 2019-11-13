Guardian Announces Record $982 Million Dividend Payment to Policyholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian®), a leading national provider of life and disability insurance, employee benefits, and dental insurance, today announced its Board of Directors approved a $982 million dividend allocation to its individual life policyholders in 2020. This amount is greater than last year's allocation and is the highest in the Company's history. The Dividend Interest Rate, which is the investment component of the dividend, will be 5.65% in 2020.

"At Guardian, our mission as a mutual company is to put our policy owners' interest first, as we have since our founding 160 years ago," said Guardian's President and Chief Executive Officer Deanna M. Mulligan. "Guardian's long-term strategy is aimed at keeping our promises, so managing the company's financial strength as we take care of our customers is paramount."

Guardian continues to receive high rankings for its financial strength from ratings agencies across the board. The dividend is the result of Guardian's strong business performance in 2019 and focus on delivering an exceptional consumer experience for which the company has received numerous industry awards from DALBAR and J.D. Power. Guardian Life has been recognized by J.D. Power for providing "An outstanding customer service experience" for phone support*.

"Our 2020 dividend reflects Guardian's strong commitment to our customers and helping them prepare for what the future brings," said Guardian's Executive Vice President of Individual Markets, Enterprise Strategy and Customer Development Andrew McMahon.

This video can help you learn more about dividends.

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2018, on a statutory basis: Admitted Assets = $58.5 Billion; Liabilities = $51.3 Billion (including $44.3 Billion of Reserves); and Surplus = $7.2 Billion.

