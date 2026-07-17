Guardian Bikes Celebrates One Million Bikes Sold in USA

A decade after setting out to build the safest bike for kids, Guardian reaches its biggest milestone yet: earning the trust of one million families.

SEYMOUR, Ind., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Bikes has officially sold its one millionth bicycle in the United States.

For the company, however, the milestone isn't about the number of bikes, it's about the families behind them. One million first rides. One million wobbly trips down the driveway. One million kids discovering confidence on two wheels, many learning to ride in as little as one day. For a brand built on the promise of making bikes safer and easier, the milestone is simple: one million families chose Guardian.

It all started with a problem every parent understands.

Guardian began as SureStop, a braking technology company founded on one conviction: kids' bikes weren't designed to stop safely. That belief led the founders to ABC's Shark Tank, where the patented SureStop® braking system earned both an investment and national attention. But the defining moment came afterward, when the company made the decision to stop licensing its technology and build an entirely new kind of kids' bike.

Rather than selling a single component, Guardian set out to create a complete riding experience: a bike parents could trust from the very first ride, delivered nearly fully assembled and engineered around the needs of children.

A million families believed in that vision.

"This milestone doesn't belong to Guardian—it belongs to every parent who trusted us with their child's first bike, every family who shared their experience with friends, every investor and supplier who believed in us early, and every member of our team who builds these bikes day in and day out," said Brian Riley, Founder and CEO of Guardian Bikes. "When you make products for kids, trust is everything. Having one million families place that trust in us is the greatest honor we could ask for, and we're incredibly grateful."

Built Different By Design

From the beginning, Guardian made an uncommon decision for the bicycle industry: manufacture its own bikes in its own factory in Seymour, Indiana.

By controlling every stage of production—from tube fabrication and frame welding to powder coating, assembly, and fulfillment—the company maintains complete oversight of the safety and quality of every bike it ships. Every Guardian bike includes the patented SureStop braking system, designed to help prevent head-over-handlebar accidents, and arrives approximately 99% assembled, allowing families to get riding within minutes of opening the box.

That same focus on safety extends to every aspect of the ride. Lightweight frames, low standover heights, kid-specific geometry, and confidence-building braking help children learn faster and ride more comfortably. It's an approach that has become one of Guardian's defining characteristics: helping kids learn to ride in as little as one day.

For many families, that milestone happens not weeks after the bike arrives, but the very first afternoon.

Behind every bike is a team of approximately 400 employees in Seymour, many of whom are parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles themselves. They're building the bikes they often see being ridden by children in their own communities.

Built on Trust

Long before Guardian operated its own factory, it had something even more important: believers.

Families who took a chance on a young company and shared their experience with neighbors. Customers who sent photos of first rides, training-wheel graduations, and bikes passed from one sibling to the next. Investors who backed an unproven idea. Suppliers who grew alongside the business. And the Seymour community, whose craftsmanship is reflected in every frame that leaves the factory.

To all of them, Guardian has one message: thank you.

Looking Ahead

Guardian sees this milestone not as a finish line, but as the beginning of its next chapter. The company's mission remains unchanged: to build bikes that inspire confidence in kids and earn the trust of every family that chooses one.

"To every family riding a Guardian bike—thank you for letting us be part of your child's story," Riley added. "The first million families showed us what this brand means to people. The next million is why we come to work every morning."

About Guardian Bikes

Guardian Bikes designs and manufactures safer kids' bicycles at its factory in Seymour, Indiana, and is the only company manufacturing children's bicycles at scale in the United States. Through a vertically integrated manufacturing model—including tube fabrication, welding, powder coating, assembly, and fulfillment—Guardian maintains complete control over the safety and quality of every bike it builds. Featuring the patented SureStop® braking system and kid-first design, Guardian bikes help children learn to ride in as little as one day. The company's mission is to disrupt the bike industry and bring safer bikes to millions more families.

Media Contact

Hailey De Souza

Marketing Manager

Guardian Bikes

Phone: 1-888-720-6852

Email: [email protected] Website: www.guardianbikes.com

SOURCE Guardian Bikes