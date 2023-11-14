Guardian Capital Group Limited Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mark Noble, Senior Vice President, Retail Strategy and Sales Enablement, Guardian Capital Group Limited ("Guardian"), and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the ETF units of Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund (TSX: GCFE) and Guardian International Equity Select Fund (TSX: GIES).

GCFE is designed to provide investors with long-term growth of capital, primarily through the investment in a concentrated portfolio of Canadian securities, while GIES seeks a high level of stable income, with an attractive total return, by investing primarily in international dividend-paying equity securities.

Guardian Capital Group Limited ("Guardian") is a global financial services company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As at September 30, 2023, Guardian had C$56.2 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.28 billion. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

