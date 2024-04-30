TORONTO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - John Pagliacci, Vice President Investment Programs and National Accounts, Guardian Capital LP, and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the ETF units of Guardian Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund (TSX: GIGC).

Guardian Capital LP Opens the Market Tuesday, April 30, 2024

GIGC is designed to provide investors with a higher level of income by investing primarily in mid-term investment grade corporate bonds. The Fund's portfolio management team uses a pro-active, disciplined management approach while employing proprietary analytical tools to identify corporate bond investments that offer value on a relative basis with a view to maximizing current income.

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, and also manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange