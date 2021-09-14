Guardian Dentistry Partners Secures Over $100M Financing Facility

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Dentistry Partners ("GDP" or "Guardian") today announced that it has secured more than $100 million in debt financing from Twin Brook Capital Partners, a leading direct lending finance company.

Guardian, which has seen its dental partnerships across the country grow exponentially since its founding in 2018, is now well-positioned to continue to forge powerful strategic partnerships in the months and years to come.

Mark Censoprano, Guardian Dentistry President

"This financing is reflective of confidence in our business plan and in our incredible dental entrepreneur founders and partners," said Mark Censoprano, GDP's President. "With Twin Brook's support, we are now primed to grow even more quickly, and we're confident we will achieve our objectives."

In fact, in the coming months Guardian is expected to announce new partnerships with nearly 30 dental practices across the Eastern United States, including partnerships in two new states.

"2021 is proving to be a hallmark expansion year for Guardian," said Dr. Hisham Barakat, Chief Clinical Officer at GDP. "We're proud, and humbled, to have the opportunity to support so many amazing partners in their journeys to build the practices of their dreams."

Danny Kawas, Partner at NKP Capital, GDP's family-office sponsor, said, "It is with great pride that we support our founding doctors who were looking to build their own group or be part of a group, but were not optimally served by the typical corporate structures. With GDP, doctors benefit from our infrastructure, talent, and access to capital, but have the advantage of a warm, purpose-driven, family-like experience of an intimate partnership. Now, with this financing, we are able to provide our alternative partnership solution to even more dental entrepreneurs."

"We have been thoroughly impressed with the Guardian team and with the company's track record over the past several years under Danny Kawas and NKP's leadership," said Pete Coffin, Vice President at Twin Brook Capital Partners. "We are pleased to provide financing to support Guardian's growth strategy and look forward to working with the team as the platform continues to scale and expand into new markets through partnerships with high-quality doctors, capitalizing on the favorable tailwinds that remain prevalent in the dental market."

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as financial advisor to NKP Capital and GDP on the financing.

About Guardian Dentistry Partners

Founded by a group of passionate dentists and a family office, Guardian Dentistry Partners is an emerging Dental Partnership Network dedicated to providing world-class support services and growth opportunities for its network of dentist partners. Founded in 2018, Guardian has expanded rapidly and now supports dental entrepreneurs in Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. Guardian's mission is to help its dental partners and teams build the practices of their dreams. For more information, visit guardiandentistry.com.

About NKP Capital

NKP Capital, led by Nayan Pathak and Danny Kawas, is a family office based out of London, Miami and Dubai. NKP is highly experienced in building-out operational businesses, structuring financing solutions, roll-ups, and sponsoring teams, as well as managing M&A, finance, and capital market activities on behalf of its sponsor companies. For more information, visit nkpcapital.com.

