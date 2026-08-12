Guardian examines how families and small business owners are rethinking strategies for building generational wealth

New publication explores planning tools, including Trump Accounts, and their potential role in long-term wealth building

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) today released its latest publication, Next-Gen Wealth: New opportunities for families and business owners. In pursuit of generational wealth, the report explores how new tools such as Trump Accounts may fit within long-term wealth-building strategies for families and create new opportunities for business owners seeking to support employees and their families.

Read Guardian's publication, Next-Gen Wealth: New opportunities for families and business owners, here.

The impact of starting earlier

As families increasingly prioritize multigenerational planning and small business owners look for meaningful ways to attract and retain talent, new savings and investment vehicles are expanding the range of strategies available. The report examines how Trump Accounts may complement broader financial planning goals, including retirement readiness, wealth transfer, and family financial wellness.

"Effective wealth management starts with a strong foundation. From that base, individuals can pursue opportunities to grow, transfer, and preserve wealth with greater confidence," said Nancy DeRusso, Head of Client Solutions at Guardian. "Whether you're a parent trying to extend the timeline for your child's retirement investing or a small business owner looking to support employees, our report provides practical insights to help evaluate how new planning tools may fit into a broader financial strategy."

Key themes explored in the publication include:

The power of starting earlier and the long-term impact of compounding and disciplined investing.

and the long-term impact of compounding and disciplined investing. Generational wealth as a growing priority: Guardian research found that 52% of small business owners want to use their business success to create generational wealth, reflecting a broader emphasis on aligning financial success with long-term family outcomes.

Guardian research found that 52% of small business owners want to use their business success to create generational wealth, reflecting a broader emphasis on aligning financial success with long-term family outcomes. The evolution of family-focused benefits: As employers look for new ways to support employees and their families, emerging savings vehicles such as Trump Accounts are expanding the range of benefit options available.

"New planning tools can be powerful when they are evaluated thoughtfully and in the context of a broader strategy," DeRusso added. "Working with a financial advisor is the best way to ensure tax considerations, investment choices, family goals, and business priorities are aligned and deliver on financial goals."

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About Guardian

Guardian is making a difference in people's lives across the US as a leading mutual company, providing life and disability insurance, dental and workforce benefits, retirement and wealth solutions. But we offer more than products. We partner with our customers to inspire well-being® — mind, body, and wallet®. Since 1860, when a community of immigrants joined together to protect their families and companies, we have embraced the spirit of mutuality as a mindset. We provide solutions that build financial confidence for individuals, strengthen businesses, and help employees thrive. Working as your partner, we invest in you, holding ourselves accountable not to shareholders, but to your long-term well-being. All of our colleagues share this mindset. Our collaborative culture extends beyond our workplace to uplift communities all around us. Because we believe value grows when it's shared. We're here for you today and we'll be here to deliver on our promises tomorrow. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which includes a 2026 dividend allocation of $1.7 billion, the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2025, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $93.8 billion; liabilities = $83.8 billion (including $64.0 billion of reserves); and surplus = $10.0 billion.

Guardian® is a registered trademark of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, New York, NY.

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SOURCE Guardian