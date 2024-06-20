Guardian Fire Protection Services Acquires Harris Fire Protection, Further Expanding Presence Throughout Mid-Atlantic Region

Expands Company's High-Quality Offering with Addition of Marine Services and Special Hazard Fire Suppression Offering

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- June 20, 2023 – Guardian Fire Protection Services ("Guardian" or the "Company"), a leading provider of fire and life safety services, today announced that it has acquired Harris Fire Protection ("Harris"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Guardian is a premier provider of commercial fire and life safety services and a one-stop source for all fire protection services spanning engineering and design, inspections and testing, and ongoing repair and maintenance. Guardian's comprehensive suite of market-leading services, localized service delivery, strong employee culture, and highly skilled, trained, and efficient technicians underpin the Company's excellent reputation as a leader in the industry. In January 2024, Guardian partnered with Knox Lane to support and accelerate the Company's growth objectives.

Founded in 1971, Harris has built a legacy as an exceptional fire protection services provider with an emphasis on special hazard fire suppression systems for commercial and marine industry customers. Based in Baltimore, Maryland, the addition of Harris' deep expertise and best-in-class team enhances Guardian's presence throughout the Mid-Atlantic region while bolstering the Company's services offering.

"We are thrilled to welcome Harris to Guardian and enhance our special hazard and marine fire suppression capabilities," said Scott Agge, Chief Executive Officer at Guardian. "The Harris team has established a reputation for exceptional service and urgency. I am confident that together, we will be even better positioned to deliver best in-class, comprehensive solutions for our customers. This marks our first acquisition since partnering with Knox Lane earlier this year, and we are excited about the many growth opportunities ahead."

Leveraging Guardian's extensive resources, Harris' dedicated team of fire protection professionals will continue to serve its customers under Harris' existing brand and leadership team.

About Guardian Fire Protection Services

Guardian Fire Protection is a premier fire and life safety services business headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, with an over 40-year track record of providing complete fire protection services for commercial businesses, government buildings, and other organizations. The Company was formed through the merger of Confires in New Jersey, Liberty Fire Solutions in Pennsylvania, and Fire Systems of Michigan and Fire Pros in Michigan, and is a partner to more than 25,000 customers across the mid-Atlantic and Midwestern U.S., offering a comprehensive suite of products and services, localized service delivery, and efficient service. Guardian is actively seeking new acquisitions and partnerships; for more information, please visit www.guardianfireprotection.com, or contact Guardian's Director of Corporate Development, Nate Atkins ([email protected]).

About Harris Fire Protection

Harris Fire Protection, founded in 1971 by the Cieslak Family, is a leading fire protection company committed to delivering exceptional fire safety solutions. With decades of experience, it specializes in providing the marine industry and special hazard fire suppression systems in the commercial market. Harris Fire Protection offers a comprehensive suite of services to a diverse range of commercial, industrial, and residential clients throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

