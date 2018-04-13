Guardian Group Appoints Michael S. Young to Board of Directors

The Guardian Group's team, which has decades of experience with organizations such as the U.S. Department of State, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice, partners with the public and private sectors to teach employees about sex trafficking and equip them to recognize and respond to suspected incidents. In addition, the elite team actively pursues predators when rescue is necessary.

The Guardian Seal®, the group's primary online educational training program, is a strong, readily recognized mark that significantly deters would-be traffickers and buyers. Companies that endorse the Guardian Seal® play a critical role in the fight against human trafficking by recognizing that illicit activity puts brand reputation at risk and endangers employees and guests. Supporters of The Guardian Seal include the hospitality industry, law enforcement, transportation industry, emergency services, corporations, government agencies, and the public.

"It is a great honor to serve on the board of Guardian Group in this capacity, because anyone who knows the team knows that they are a world class organization. I look forward to making any contribution that might further enhance their excellence. Human trafficking is the third largest international crime industry and the #1 fastest growing crime industry at home and abroad. Failure is not an option as we fight this horrific crime," said Michael S. Young.

"We are excited to welcome Michael Young to our team and are confident that his many years of high-level business experience will be a great asset to our group as we ramp up our efforts to 'Bring the Full Fight to Human Trafficking' . Mike brings another set of skills and perspectives that are essential to the growth of our team. He will help us build the coalition of willing partners, corporations, and industries, that are needed to impact the crime of sex trafficking across the U.S. in an irreversible way. We are dedicated to building a strong network of professionals to take a stand and fight, and we are glad to include him," said Guardian Group Chief Operating Officer Jeff Tiegs.

Guardian Group is a 501c3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Bend, Oregon. It was created to alleviate the risk of human trafficking through training, intelligence, recognition and response. The Guardian Group team draws upon decades of experience fusing intelligence and operations to achieve counter network effects against human sex trafficking in the U.S. with a focus on predators and networks specifically involved in child sex trafficking, with the intent to gain an offensive advantage against this problem.

Mediatrix Capital, Inc. provides Managed Account services for an elite clientele seeking to benefit from trading the Foreign Exchange Market. The founding partners of Mediatrix Capital are respected traders and published FX Spot and FX OTC Options strategists with a track record of exceptional operations, trade management, technology/algorithm development, risk mitigation, and overall funds management. The firm uses a very sophisticated suite of algorithmic technology and artificial intelligence to achieve exceptional results while more importantly managing the downside risk of trading. The firm offers qualified investors access to one of the finest high rate investment funds available anywhere in the world with 100% transparency, 100% liquidity and world class, dependable monthly returns that most firms only hope for in any single year's time.

