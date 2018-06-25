Guardian Helps Dental Lifeline Network Provide Critical Dental Care in Washington State

Services funded by the grant will begin to relieve the 147 cases currently backlogged in Washington due to insufficient funding. The most immediate need will be to increase staffing hours to help expedite the process as well as identify volunteer dentists who can commit to treating patients. Washington residents eligible to receive the care have disabilities, are elderly or medically fragile and suffer from dental diseases that can make eating and communicating difficult. Guardian's grant is estimated to result in nearly $1 million in patient care (for each $1 given to DLN, $8.87 is provided in care) over the course of two years.

"Though dentists and many labs donate their services, funding is still needed to support these volunteers," said Fred Leviton, CEO, Dental Lifeline Network. "Thanks to Guardian's contribution we'll be able to do so and bring services to people in need who have no other way to get treatment."

"Our goal as one of the leading commercial and government dental insurance providers is to provide the most vulnerable communities with access to quality dental services," said Chris Swanker, CEO, Avēsis, a Guardian Company. "We are proud to partner with Dental Lifeline Network to help Washingtonians receive the life-changing dental work needed by so many."

"Will You See One?" Campaign – A Rallying Cry to WA Dentists

Helping provide access to quality dental care for all communities across the U.S. is at the heart of Guardian's philanthropic efforts. Dentist and residents of Washington state can support Guardian and Dental Lifeline Network's efforts by either volunteering or donating.

Through its flagship Donated Dental Services (DDS) program, Dental Lifeline Network provides comprehensive dental care through a national network of 15,000 volunteer dentists and 3,700 volunteer laboratories. In 2017, DLN launched its Will You See One campaign targeting dentists with the powerful message that volunteer dentists have the capacity to not only provide donated dental care but to change lives within their community—often in a life-saving way.

"Dental care is one of the top unmet needs across the state of Washington," said Dr. Terry Buckenheimer, DDS volunteer and national DLN Board member. "Being a volunteer provides an opportunity to give back to those who truly need our services. They have been put in this situation because of health issues or circumstances that are out of their control. These patients are very thankful for the dental care they receive. I encourage dentists in Washington to volunteer."

To volunteer or support Dental Life Network, contact:

Washington dentists and laboratories interested in volunteering, please contact DDS at 888.623.2780 or visit WillYouSeeOne.org .

dentists and laboratories interested in volunteering, please contact DDS at 888.623.2780 or visit . To learn more or donate, visit www.DentalLifeline.org.

About Dental Lifeline Network

Dental Lifeline Network (DLN) is a national charitable organization and affiliate of the American Dental Association whose mission is to improve the oral health of people with disabilities or who are elderly or medically fragile and have no other way to get help. DLN accomplishes its mission by developing and coordinating collaborative relationships that provide essential resources for direct-service programs, especially charitable care.

About Guardian

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) is one of the largest mutual life insurers, with $8.0 billion in capital and $1.6 billion in operating income (before taxes and dividends to policyholders) in 2017. Founded in 1860, the company has paid dividends to policyholders every year since 1868. Its offerings range from life insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, and investments to dental and vision insurance and employee benefits. The company has approximately 9,000 employees and a network of over 2,750 financial representatives in 55 agencies nationwide. For more information about Guardian, please visit our website, www.GuardianLife.com. You can also follow Guardian on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

