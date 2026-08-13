Guardian HR Named No. 3799 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, In Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for 69% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

ENCINO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian HR, the HR compliance, payroll & legal partner, today announced it has been ranked No. 3799 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

"This one means a lot to me. Every client who's trusted us with their people operations made this possible, and so did a team that's hustled every step of the way. We are not building this business the easy way; we are building it around real customer service and solutions built for each client. That's what makes a 69% three-year growth rate mean something."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For more information about Guardian HR, visit our website.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Guardian HR

Guardian HR provides small and mid-sized businesses with outsourced HR, compliance, and payroll support through a subscription-based model. Clients work with a dedicated HR Manager and have direct access to employment law attorneys. They also receive compliance tools, certified training programs, and custom employee handbooks supported by a modern technology platform.

Guardian HR's approach reflects how businesses actually operate. Rather than offering isolated tools, Guardian HR provides coordinated support that helps employers manage HR, payroll, and compliance together. This model gives business owners and HR teams consistent guidance, clearer processes, and reliable, people-first support. With a focus on accuracy and responsiveness, Guardian HR helps organizations reduce risk and manage their workforce with confidence, without the cost of an in-house HR team.



About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Guardian HR