Guardian HR Launches, Guardian University, New Compliance Training Platform

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian HR, a people-first HR and payroll partner, has announced the launch of its new compliance training platform, Guardian University. The new training modules are designed to help employers manage required training more efficiently and stay compliant.

Guardian University features a new learning management system (LMS) and an expanded training library developed in partnership with Fisher Phillips, a national employment law firm specializing in workplace compliance and labor law. The updates reflect Guardian HR's commitment to helping organizations and business leaders simplify compliance and stay up-to-date with required employee training.

"Keeping up with changing training requirements is one of the biggest challenges our clients face, and it only gets harder as regulations evolve across states and industries," said Matt Taylor, President & CEO of Guardian HR. "Guardian University gives employers a smarter, more organized way to stay on top of their obligations — and the partnership with Fisher Phillips means they can trust the validity of the content they're delivering to their teams."

Expanded Training Library

The new platform broadens Guardian HR's compliance offerings to address the complexity of workplace training requirements across states and industries. The library includes updated sexual harassment prevention training, state-specific courses aligned with local regulations, and workforce development offerings. Our expanded training library brings everything together in one platform, making it easy to cover all your training needs while maintaining compliance.

Training Content Powered Through Fisher Phillips

Guardian HR partnered with Fisher Phillips, a national employment law firm focused on workplace compliance and labor law, to ensure training materials reflect current legal standards and keep pace with regulatory changes. The collaboration provides employers access to legally reviewed content, reducing the risk of outdated or inconsistent training — particularly for organizations operating across multiple locations. This oversight adds confidence in how training is delivered and documented, without having to interpret every regulatory change on their own.

A LMS Built for Simplicity

The new LMS makes employee training easier to assign, track, and manage. Employers can group employees so the right training is automatically assigned based on role or location. Built-in reminders keep training on schedule, while a dashboard provides clear visibility into completion status. Certificates of completion are stored in one place, making it easier to maintain organized records and prepare for compliance reviews.

About Guardian HR

Guardian HR provides small and mid-sized businesses with outsourced HR, compliance, and payroll support through a subscription-based model. Clients work with a dedicated HR Manager and have direct access to employment law attorneys. They also receive compliance tools, certified training programs, and custom employee handbooks supported by a modern technology platform.

Guardian HR's approach reflects how businesses actually operate. Rather than offering isolated tools, Guardian HR provides coordinated support that helps employers manage HR, payroll, and compliance together. This model gives business owners and HR teams consistent guidance, clearer processes, and reliable, people-first support. With a focus on accuracy and responsiveness, Guardian HR helps organizations reduce risk and manage their workforce with confidence, without the cost of an in-house HR team.

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SOURCE Guardian HR