Guardian HR and Guardian Payroll Services Combine to Offer Compliance and Pay Solutions for Growing Companies

Matt Taylor steps into CEO role, the combined company will exhibit at the upcoming California HR Conference

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to provide integrated support for businesses, Guardian Payroll Services and Guardian HR have officially combined their operations under the unified brand of Guardian HR. This consolidation offers growth-minded companies a single source for comprehensive HR and payroll solutions, streamlining access to essential compliance guidance and reliable payroll administration.

The new expanded Guardian HR will be exhibiting at the 2026 California HR Conference, taking place May 11-13 at the Hilton Anaheim. HR professionals are invited to visit Guardian HR at CAHR26 for practical insights and discussions. CAHR26 will bring together thought leaders and industry experts who will share practical knowledge practitioners can put into action right away. Further information is available at CAHR.

"As we built Guardian Payroll Services, it became clear that our customers could benefit by combining with the services provided by Guardian HR," said Matt Taylor, CEO. "Our merged company will focus on providing exceptional customer service across our offerings. We look forward to introducing the new combined brand at the upcoming CAHR26."

Unified Leadership and Service Philosophy

The newly formed Guardian HR welcomes Matt Taylor, formerly of Guardian Payroll Services, as its Chief Executive Officer. Michael Goldfarb, founder of Guardian HR, will transition into a leading attorney role, leveraging his expertise in compliance and employee litigation. The executive team also includes Collin Plume as Chief Marketing Officer and Steffi Harges, who will continue in her role as Chief Human Resources Officer.

This integration is built upon a shared commitment to exceptional customer service. Guardian Payroll Services established its reputation on the understanding that accurate, timely payroll is critical to employee trust, ensuring direct access to support when issues arise. Guardian HR has also consistently applied this philosophy to complex compliance matters, including navigating potential employee litigation. The combined entity now extends this dedicated service approach across the full spectrum of HR and payroll solutions, designed to empower growth-minded companies.

About Guardian HR

Guardian HR is a people-first HR and payroll partner helping businesses simplify compliance, streamline operations, and better support their teams. By bringing together expert HR guidance and seamless payroll services under one roof, Guardian HR delivers a fully integrated workforce management solution spanning hiring and onboarding, payroll processing, tax compliance, benefits administration, and ongoing employee support.

Serving growing businesses nationwide, Guardian HR combines intuitive technology with hands-on expertise to help employers reduce risk, save time, and focus on growth. Learn more at guardianhr.com.

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SOURCE Guardian HR