Guardian Inspection Accuracy Awarded National Recognition

DETROIT, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Inspection Accuracy, Inc. which is headquartered in Chesterfield, Michigan is proud to announce the recent award of the National Women's Business Enterprise Certification (WBENC). The Founder, Fidaa Tamer, is a widow committed to continue her family business of inspection, sorting and assembly of automotive and aerospace parts.

As a WBENC and ISO 9001:2015 certified company their customers are assured and guaranteed pride of ownership and the value of quality. Fidaa Tamer said, "It is how we operate daily and ensure that our customers receive their parts on time without falling short on service."

Guardian Inspection Accuracy is a third-party inspection company providing an outsourcing option for quality assurance to manufacturers and suppliers by means of sorting and/or reworking customer products. They specialize in reworking defective and non-conforming products to ensure components meet the quality requirements, saving their clients valuable time and money.

Most recently, Jim English, President of English Automotive Ltd. has joined Guardian's team. Mr. English consults for many fortune 500 companies in the area of marketing high-tech project to the American Consumer. For many years, he has consulted the French, British, and Australian governments regarding the automotive industry. English Automotive Ltd.'s early on focus was at the American Automotive industry but in recent years they have branched out in to the consumer and retail segments of the marketplace.

English Automotive Ltd. was a key player in establishing the Mr. Goodwrench car care program for GM, set up the aftermarket distribution networks for Valeo, Brought Bilstein into GM and designed the suspension for the 84 Corvette and Camaro. He served as the General Manager for Rain-X and established it in the aftermarket, then sold the company for 5 times earnings. English also got the On-Star program approved by the US Government. Finding the right niche for the right product has been Jim's key to success.

Ralph W. White has also recently joined Guardian. Ralph has served as Chairperson responsible for the development of a Fastener Torque Process Map that integrated Engineering, Manufacturing and Quality.

He has 30 years hands-on experience conducting fastener lab testing to evaluate joint integrity, fastener coatings/plating and developing production torque specifications. Ralph also has extensive knowledge of power tool torque strategies and assembly plant process capability.

