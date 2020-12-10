Guardian Life Announces $1.05 Billion Dividend Payment to Policyholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian®), a leading national provider of life and disability insurance, employee benefits, and dental insurance, today announced its Board of Directors approved a $1.05 billion dividend allocation to its individual life policyholders in 2021. The Dividend Interest Rate, which is the investment component of the dividend, will be 5.65% in 2021.

"This dividend demonstrates our continued track record of keeping our promises and being a source of stability for our policyholders," said Guardian's Chief Executive Officer and President Andrew McMahon. "For over 160 years Guardian has helped our customers prepare for what life brings them, remaining strong and resilient through pandemics, political upheavals, and natural disasters. The 29 million people we serve depend on us to provide them with financial confidence and maintain our financial strength."

The dividend results from Guardian's strong business performance in 2020 despite a volatile market, turbulent economy, and a global health crisis. Notable accomplishments during this year:

Guardian Life earned high financial strength ratings from independent rating agencies, signifying financial soundness. 1

J.D. Power recognized Guardian Life for providing "An outstanding customer service experience" for phone support for the 10 th year. 2

year. DALBAR recognized Guardian's Individual Markets Contact Center as a Best-in-Class Provider of Policyholder Service and a recipient of the 2020 Financial Intermediary Service Award for industry-leading service to financial professionals. 3

Designated a 'Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality' by Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index. 4

Extended capabilities for consumers to sign, receive, and complete transactions entirely electronically.

"We will continue to build on these accomplishments, continue to evolve Guardian, and find new ways to serve changing consumer and business demands in an increasingly competitive, digitally-driven environment," stated McMahon.

About Guardian

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2019 included $9.3 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results. Riders may incur either an additional premium or cost. Rider benefits may vary or may not be available in all states.

