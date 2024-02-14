Guardian Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers 2024

Forbes' recognition adds to recent awards reflecting Guardian's inclusive culture and positive work environment.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) announced today it was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Large Employers" for the third year in a row.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best large employers in America for a third consecutive year," said Andrew McMahon, Guardian Chief Executive Officer and President. "We are dedicated to fulfilling our purpose to inspire well-being™ and are striving to make it a reality for our colleagues. When they thrive, we are best positioned to positively impact our customers and communities."

The "Best Large Employers 2024" adds to the growing list of recent accolades that Guardian has received for being an employer of choice, including:

Seven consecutive years - Human Rights Campaign – Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality – 2023

2023 Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity

2023 Forbes' America's Best Employers for Women

2023, 2022, 2021 Best Place to Work in India

2023 India's Best Workplaces for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging

Best Workplaces for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging 2023, 2021 India's Best Workplaces for Women

2023 Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

"Our goal is to cultivate a positive work environment where colleagues feel seen and heard, supported, inspired, valued, and empowered to succeed," said Stacey Hoin, Guardian's Chief Human Resources Officer. "Being included on Forbes' America's Best Large Employers list for the third year in a row is a testament to how we are delivering on that commitment to our colleagues."

To compile this year's list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey 45,000 workers from some of the largest companies in the United States. The workers were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to family and friends, in addition to rating other companies in their industry on factors like working conditions, salary, and potential for development.

Click the link to see the full list of Forbes' "America's Best Large Employers" for 2024.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2024 dividend allocation of $1.398 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Disclosures

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2022, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $76.0 billion; liabilities = $67.2 billion (including $55.0 billion of reserves); and surplus = $8.8 billion. Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors.

Guardian® is a registered trademark of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. Copyright © 2023 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

SOURCE Guardian