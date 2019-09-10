Guardian Recovery Network Announces Opening of Princeton Detox and Recovery Center

Located near Princeton, NJ, Princeton Detox & Recovery Center will serve as the Tri-State Area's leading addiction treatment detox center. The highly trained staff utilizes detoxification protocols designed to comfortably and safely eliminate physical dependence on substances and works to effectively prepare clients for the next appropriate level of care.

Princeton Detox and Recovery Center will provide versatile, comprehensive and effective detoxification services to those who struggle with substance use disorders. Princeton Detox and Recovery Center utilizes a combination of evidence-based practices and holistic methods to provide an individualized recovery experience that is tailored to each patient's unique situation.

The disease of chemical dependency can strike anyone, regardless of age, gender, education, or socioeconomic status. Princeton Detox and Recovery Center is here to help people redirect themselves out of that negative trajectory and successfully launch into a healthier lifestyle.

Princeton Detox and Recovery Center's Clinical Director, Amanda Hilzer, states: "We are excited to assist individuals to begin their journey of addiction recovery. In my experience in the addiction treatment field, I have been fortunate to experience the ongoing success stories of many who received treatment. At Princeton Detox and Recovery Center, we are committed to helping those who are silently suffering gain access to treatment of the highest caliber. Since several members of our addiction treatment team come from the local Princeton area, we are very excited to service our hometown."

The opening of Princeton Detox & Recovery Center comes as the opioid epidemic in New Jersey continues to intensify. New Jersey has not been a stranger to the opiate epidemic and the ravaging effects on individuals, families and local communities. Princeton Detox and Recovery Center is a much-needed addition to the state of New Jersey as a partner on the front lines fighting the epidemic. Princeton Detox and Recovery Center treats all substance use disorders and provides specialized programs for those addicted to opioids.

About Princeton Detox & Recovery Center

For more information about Princeton Detox and Recovery Center's Residential Detox facility or addiction treatment programs, call James Boozan or our admissions staff at (833) 653-3869 or visit www.princetondetox.com/.

About Guardian Recovery Network

Guardian Recovery Network was created in 2006 with the goal of providing world-class substance use disorder treatment. Clients are treated using the latest evidenced-based clinical methods as well as break-through holistic and alternative treatments. Offering a full continuum of care, Guardian Recovery Network facilities provide comprehensive treatment and support through all levels of care. With over 250 available client spots, we can extend our services across the country, offering much-needed programs and services to those suffering and seeking help with substance use disorders.

For more information, please visit www.guardianrecoverynetwork.com

Press Contact:

James Boozan

(833) 653-3869

jboozan@grncare.com

https://www.princetondetox.com/

SOURCE Guardian Recovery Network

Related Links

https://www.guardianrecoverynetwork.com

